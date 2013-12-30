The Holidays Ain't Over Yet! See Celebs Celebrate on Instagram

Jennifer Davis
Dec 30, 2013 @ 2:36 pm

Just like 2013, the holidays are still hanging around thanks to these festive celebrity Instagrams from the past week. If you were too busy spending time with family and friends to find time to scroll through your feed (as it should be!) check out our roundup of the best photos shared via the social media app for your double-tapping pleasure. From Jesscia Alba's family photo to Taylor Swift's PJ party to Mariah Carey's post-Christmas vacation, flip through the gallery to see 11 'grams that are guaranteed to keep you from losing the holiday spirit.

Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld's Bake-a-Thon
#CookingWithZacPosen on Instagram
Jessica Alba

What coordinating cuties! Jessica Alba and her family pose in front of their Christmas tree in festive ensembles.
Mariah Carey

Looks like Mariah Carey has a stylish jet-setter in the making! The star holds tight to daughter Monroe as they step off the plane.
Taylor Swift

According to Taylor Swift, you're never too old for matching Christmas onesies.
Jessica Biel

"If holiday pajamas are wrong then I don't wanna be right," Biel captioned. Well said!
Jaime King

And the Christmas pajama theme continues! This time Jaime King and her husband Kyle Newman get in on the fun with good friends Cash Warren and Jessica Alba.
Busy Philipps

Philipps spread the holiday cheer by sharing her cute family Christmas card.
Lily Collins

Looks like Collins had a visit from Santa!
Neil Patrick Harris

Harris's twins weren't the only two excited for Christmas-family dog Watson put on a tie for the occasion.
Lena Dunham

Who's that 'Girl'? It's Lena Dunham! The creator and star of the hit HBO show posed in front of a building billboard in New York City.
Gisele Bundchen

Go Pats! Gisele cheered on husband Tom Brady during his team's game against the Buffalo Bills. (The Patriots won 34-20.)
Shay Mitchell

No sight of snow at the Santa Monica Pier! The 'Pretty Little Liars' star snapped this pretty picture of the California shore.

