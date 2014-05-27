Instagram Update: See How the Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Hollywood took to Instagram to share their special moments from Memorial Day weekend. During the long weekend, Sofía Vergara met an alligator (or is that a croc?) in the New Orleans swamps while Lauren Conrad whipped up some patriotic sweets. Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to military service members by sharing a touching photo of her grandfather in uniform. Click through the gallery to see 11 photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara spent her weekend down in New Orleans—and made a new friend in the swamps.
Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad marked the holiday with some adorable red, white, and blue baked sweets. "Happy Memorial Day!!" she wrote.
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to military service members with a photo of her grandfather, who served in the Army for 37 years.
Madonna

Madonna shared a shot of some good ol' family roughhousing (that included boxing gloves!). "Breaking up a fight Some kind of bar b que !!!! #cicconeyouth," she captioned.
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain seemed mesmerized by Il Bacio (or The Kiss) at Brera Art Gallery in Milan, Italy.
Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson spent time recording music and shared these shots of herself at the mic. "In the studio holiday weekend! Can't tell me I ain't dedicated!" she wrote.
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber went running with winning Voice coach Usher. "Who do u think is faster"? he asked.
Beyoncé

Queen Bey showed off a gilded manicure with cute crowns that was perfect for pop royalty.
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus took in the sights while on tour in Germany, and snapped a selfie at the Cologne Cathedral.
Hilary Duff

"This is everything," Hilary Duff captioned a photo of her snuggling with her sleeping son, Luca.
Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush attended a wedding with two of her future bridesmaids and wore a mint green dress.

