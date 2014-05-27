Instagram Update: See How the Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Hollywood took to Instagram to share their special moments from Memorial Day weekend. During the long weekend, Sofía Vergara met an alligator (or is that a croc?) in the New Orleans swamps while Lauren Conrad whipped up some patriotic sweets. Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to military service members by sharing a touching photo of her grandfather in uniform. Click through the gallery to see 11 photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

