11 Celebrities Who Have The Cutest Mutts Ever

It's National Mutt Day! Today, we're celebrating our mixed breed dogs—and the smiles they bring to dog-lovers everywhere. 

Founded in 2005 by celebrity pet and family lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, this holiday not only promotes dog adoption, but also aims to bring our attention to the adorable mutts in need of homes. Today (and any other day of the year), you can donate to animal shelters, volunteer to walk a dog, or simply appreciate the mutts in our lives.

VIDEO: Kate Upton Is the Ultimate Dog Mom

In honor of this special day, we've rounded up our favorite celebrities with their furry mutts. We can't take all the cuteness! 

mingey/instagram

Amanda Seyfried and Finn

Seyfried is rarely spotted without her eight-year-old furry companion Finn, whom she adopted from the Best Friends Animal Society

drewbarrymore/instagram

Drew Barrymore and Douglas Fairbanks Barrymore

This handsome mixed breed is one of the nine rescue dogs the actress has fostered.

theellenshow/instagram

Ellen DeGeneres, Kid, and Augie

The talk show host and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have a whole family of adopted dogs—Jack Russell mix Auggie was rescued from a local L.A. shelter, and Kid joined the family about a year and a half ago. 

charlizeafrica/instagram

Charlize Theron, Johnny, and Berkley

The devoted animal rights advocate refers to her adopted dogs as "her children."

hilaryswank/instagram

Hilary Swank and Rumi

In addition to rescuing Rumi, animal advocate Swank produced and co-hosted Cause For Paws: An All-Star Dog Spectacular back in 2014, a show raising awareness for animal adoption. 

mirandalambert/instagram

Miranda Lambert, Cher, Delta Dawn, Thelma, Louise, Bellamy, Waylon, and Jessi

The country singer and mother to seven rescue dogs founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009, which is devoted to saving animals and ending animal abuse. 

liamhemsworth/instagram

Liam Hemsworth and Dora

Named after Dora the Explorer, this lovable Irish Wolfhound mix was rescued from Wylder’s Holistic Pet Center in 2015.

rachelbilson/instagram

Rachel Bilson and Thurman Murman

Known for rescuing several dogs throughout the years, Rachel Bilson adopted this adorable grey furball in Los Angeles. 

mischamazing/instagram

Mischa Barton, Ziggy Stardust, and Charlie

The O.C. star is often seen walking her furry pups: Ziggy, a Pomeranian mix, and Charlie, a Cavalier King Charles mutt. 

therealdebramessing/instagram

Debra Messing and Henry

This adorable mixed breed joined the actress's family in 2014 as a tiny puppy. 

zooeydeschanel/instagram

Zooey Deschanel, Dot, and Zelda

The New Girl actress adopted these puppy sisters from the Bill Foundation in 2013.

