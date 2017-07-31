11 Celebrities Who Have The Cutest Mutts Ever

It's National Mutt Day! Today, we're celebrating our mixed breed dogs—and the smiles they bring to dog-lovers everywhere.

Founded in 2005 by celebrity pet and family lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, this holiday not only promotes dog adoption, but also aims to bring our attention to the adorable mutts in need of homes. Today (and any other day of the year), you can donate to animal shelters, volunteer to walk a dog, or simply appreciate the mutts in our lives.

In honor of this special day, we've rounded up our favorite celebrities with their furry mutts. We can't take all the cuteness!