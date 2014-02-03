From Super Bowl Fun to Weekend Excursions, See the 11 Best Celebrity Instagrams

Courtesy of Instagram (3)
This weekend a little sporting event called the Super Bowl happened here on the East Coast, and celebrities flocked to Manhattan to celebrate all weekend. From pre-game day events to sitting in the stands, stars like Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Stacy Keibler, and more soaked up the fun at various football festivities, but that's not all that went down on Instagram. Plenty more celebrities were enjoying their weekend and took the social media app to share their favorite moments! Click through the gallery to see eleven of the best 'grams from the weekend.
MORE:
• The 10 Best Instagrams from the Grammys
• January Jones Joins Instagram
• Learn How to Say Lupita Nyong'o's Name
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement