From Sun to Snow, See the 11 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Brr! It's cold out there, and from the looks of Instagram celebrities are either embracing winter's wrath or escaping the frigid temps for warmer climates (who can blame them!). No time to refresh your Instagram feed while huddling inside for warmth this weekend? No worries! We've rounded up the best celebrity 'grams shared via the social media app for your double-tapping pleasure. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's palm tree pic to Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson's sunset  shot to Lea Michele's vacation photos with pal Jonathan Groff, check out the 11 best snaps from the weekend.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Instead of her head, Huntington-Whitely has her feet in the clouds!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The 'Modern Family' actor is making us dream of warmer temps with this pretty sunset pic.
Lea Michele

Can we come next time? Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff headed to Mexico where they soaked up the sun.
Elizabeth Banks

Instead of heading to the beach, Banks embraced the cold with a ski trip!
Jessica Alba

The actress said so long to Cabo San Lucas with this glittering ocean ‘gram.
Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens left sunny Los Angeles and arrived in a much colder climate, snapping this picture from the plane.
Lauren Conrad

What a sleeping beauty! Conrad caught her pup Cinnabon snoozing.
Nicole Richie

Richie let her pup take center stage with this beautifully shot ‘gram.
Jennifer Hudson

One day snow, the next day sun! Jennifer Hudson left her home in Chicago for much sunnier outlook in Miami.
Jesse Metcalfe

Way to rub it in! “For those of you in the Midwest and Northeast that are looking at this photo...I'm sorry. 80 degrees in LA today!” Metcalfe captioned.
Lena Dunham

With the Golden Globes less than a week away, Lena Dunham has started her diet! “Golden Globes diet,” she captioned.

