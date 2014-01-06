From Sun to Snow, See the 11 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Brr! It's cold out there, and from the looks of Instagram celebrities are either embracing winter's wrath or escaping the frigid temps for warmer climates (who can blame them!). No time to refresh your Instagram feed while huddling inside for warmth this weekend? No worries! We've rounded up the best celebrity 'grams shared via the social media app for your double-tapping pleasure. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's palm tree pic to Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson's sunset shot to Lea Michele's vacation photos with pal Jonathan Groff, check out the 11 best snaps from the weekend.

MORE:

• Our 13 Most-Liked Instagrams from 2013

• 14 Celebrity Instagrams to Ring in 2014

• Perfect the Art of Taking a Selfie