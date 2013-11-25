The 11 Best Celebrity Instagrams From the Weekend

What were your favorite celebrities up to this weekend? Many were at the 2013 American Music Awards where artists like Justin Timberlake and Miley Cyrus performed, and Instagram was abuzz with stars like Nicole Richie, Heidi Klum and Emma Roberts snapping and sharing photos from both the red carpet and backstage. But these weren’t the only double-tap worthy grams of the weekend -- many more stars shared their weekend adventure. We rounded up 8 more of the best shots from the social media app.

