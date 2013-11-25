The 11 Best Celebrity Instagrams From the Weekend

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Nov 25, 2013 @ 2:02 pm

What were your favorite celebrities up to this weekend? Many were at the 2013 American Music Awards where artists like Justin Timberlake and Miley Cyrus performed, and Instagram was abuzz with stars like Nicole Richie, Heidi Klum and Emma Roberts snapping and sharing photos from both the red carpet and backstage. But these weren’t the only double-tap worthy grams of the weekend -- many more stars shared their weekend adventure. We rounded up 8 more of the best shots from the social media app.

MORE:
• Last Week’s Celebrity Instagram Snaps
• Follow InStyle on Instagram!
• 5 Apps to Customize Your Instagram Photos

1 of 11 Courtesy

Heidi Klum

Look who Heidi Klum found backstage at the American Music Awards! That would be the man of the hour, Justin Timberlake.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Nicole Richie

Lights, cameras, pose! Nicole Richie worked her white hot Emilio Pucci cut-out gown on the red carpet at the AMAs.
3 of 11 Courtesy

Emma Roberts

It's selfie time! Emma Roberts and One Direction member Liam Payne took a photo together on the red carpet at the AMAs.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Kelly Osbourne

Happy Belated Birthday, Miley Cyrus! Kelly Osbourne and makeup artist Denika Bedrossian helped Cyrus celebrate her 21st birthday backstage at the AMAs with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and some festive hats.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Lucy Hale

The actress kept cozy inside wearing a pair of fuzzy pink slippers on a sunny (but frigid) fall day in New York City.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Justin Timberlake

Make way for Justin Timberlake! The singer arrived at yesterday's American Music Awards and snapped a sign pointing him to check-in.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Debra Messing

It was a battle of the sci-fi entertainment at Debra Messing's house. "It was inevitable. Buzz v. Star Wars," she captioned.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Miley Cyrus

"M" is for Miley. The singer posted a photo of this life-size flower arrangement before heading to the AMAs.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Troian Bellisario

'Pretty Little Liars' star Troian Bellisario captured this gorgeous sunset shot to kick off the weekend.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Mindy Kaling

It's blue skies and blue waters for Mindy Kaling! The actress headed to warmer climates for a bit of vacation.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Julianne Hough

Cheers! Julianne Hough and her family celebrated Thanksgiving early. "Thankful for apple cider!" she captioned.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!