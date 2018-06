100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments

The takeaway here: When you can't decide on a wedding band, get two. With the help of the team at Ocappi, Kate Bosworth's wish was granted. The first 18-baguette-diamond encrusted band was designed to complement her engagement ring. As for the second one, "Michael mentioned that maybe we should do something with 12 stones representing each month of the year," Ocappi creative director Haki Abehsera told us. "That's where we decided not to be subtle and how ring number two was created."