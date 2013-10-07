10 Weekend Instagrams We Love

Jennifer Davis
Oct 07, 2013 @ 12:20 pm

If a busy weekend kept you from looking through your Instagram feed, then you’ll definitely want to check out what your favorite celebrities were up to! James Franco took a selfie alongside his beauty and PR team and renowned celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss snapped a photo from one of her gorgeous events, but they weren't the only ones to take their fans behind-the-scenes this weekend. Click through the gallery to see eight more grams that we think are worthy of a "like."

Mindy Weiss

snapped a scenic shot at a wedding she planned. "Love open air tents and hanging florals," she wrote.
James Franco

got in on the selfie craze along with his team! "The PR/Beauty posse. Wassup?!!!" he captioned the photo.
Jamie Chung

posed with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background on a foggy Sunday in New York City.
Miranda Kerr

played shadow games with her son Flynn on a sunny Friday in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez

stitched together her pictures from the HRC National Dinner. "Backstage and on the white carpet at the 2013 #HRC National Dinner!! The beginning of a very special evening already!!! #equalityforall," she wrote.
Neil Patrick Harris

posted this makeup imprint. "Make up removal at the print art photo shoot for Hedwig"
Rihanna

had quite the view of the Sydney Harbor! "Good Morning from #Sydney Australia!!!" she captioned.
Willow Shields

enjoyed the late summer weather with a quick trip to the beach.
L'Wren Scott

sipped on her daily vitamin drink while traveling. "#takeatrip #airfrancelounge #thinkpink #shaddylady."
Rose McGowan

took a photo of her furry friend while relaxing on Sunday.

