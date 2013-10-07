10 Weekend Instagrams We Love

If a busy weekend kept you from looking through your Instagram feed, then you’ll definitely want to check out what your favorite celebrities were up to! James Franco took a selfie alongside his beauty and PR team and renowned celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss snapped a photo from one of her gorgeous events, but they weren't the only ones to take their fans behind-the-scenes this weekend. Click through the gallery to see eight more grams that we think are worthy of a "like."

MORE:

• 10 Brands to Follow for Instagram Video

• 5 Apps to Customize Your Instagram Photos

• Follow InStyle on Instagram!