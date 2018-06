10 Ways to Eat Your Way Gorgeous

1 of 10 James Baigrie/Getty Images

Try Lobster

Why It Makes You Pretty: In addition to offering a good, low-fat source of protein (key for healthy hair growth), shellfish contains high amounts of zinc, a mineral which may help prevent acne and boost your immune function, says N.Y.C. nutritionist Keri Glassman, author of The O2 Diet. Shellfish also has pantothenic acid, a B vitamin that makes hair look shinier.



Also Try: Oysters, clams and mussels