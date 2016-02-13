10 Stars Reveal their First Celebrity Crushes

John Sciulli/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Feb 13, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Everyone remembers their first celebrity crush—even the stars themselves. So with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we decided to ask celebrities about the famous faces that they fell for when they were younger. And whether they full-on decorated their rooms with posters in their beloved's likeness or simply admired the objects of their desire onscreen, a few of the answers just might surprise you. Scroll down to find out who 10 stars swooned over back in the day.

 

1 of 12

Chrissy Teigen

“Alex Rodriguez. I grew up in Seattle, and at the time he was 18 or 19 when he was playing, so he was such a young buck. He was my first crush. John and I saw him at Soho House the other day and I had never seen him in person before, and John is very well aware. He was like, ‘Your man is over there!’ And I was so embarrassed. You just never think you are going to run into those people. But John’s was Tatiana Ali—I'll call him out on that one, too. He had posters and everything."

Advertisement
2 of 12 Angela Weiss/Getty Images; 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

Kate Bosworth

“Probably like most 13-year-olds, I was pretty interested in Leo [Dicaprio] in Romeo and Juliet. I think every teenage girl just thought, ‘I want that crazy kind of love,’ because you’re just starting to feel it.”

3 of 12 Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Saxon/Getty Images

Josh Holloway

“My first celebrity crush was Olivia Newton-John—but not the sexy one. I liked the Sandra-Dee in her bobby socks.”

Advertisement
4 of 12 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; SGranitz/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

“Leo DiCaprio. When I was 13-years-old, I really thought I was going to marry him. I actually carried around a folder of pictures I had printed out from the Internet of him. I kissed his picture every night before I went to bed. I was really sure that one day we would be together."

Advertisement
5 of 12 Getty Images; Everett Collection

Jaime King

“Eddie Furlong in Terminator, because he had that long sweet skater haircut. That’s the first one I can remember being like, ‘Ooh, that guy is so cute!’”

Advertisement
6 of 12 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Frank Edwards/Getty Images

Hannah Simone

“Michael Jackson. I loved him—the way he danced, the way he sang. I thought he was everything."

Advertisement
7 of 12 Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images; Ron Galella/WireImage

Jeremy Scott

“Cyndi Lauper. I loved her when I was little. She’s so unique and so different, and I was obsessed with her. I thought she was so cool."

Advertisement
8 of 12 Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Paul Natkin/WireImage

Lola Kirke

“My first celebrity crush was Jon Bon Jovi. He looked like a woman, but he was also a rock star. There was something very acceptable about him."

Advertisement
9 of 12 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Barry King/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

“Brian Bloom, because there’s nobody more beautiful. Ever.”

Advertisement
10 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; David Tonge/Getty Images

Riley Keough

“Zac Hanson. I was very low key and played it cool, but I would just imagine marrying him in my head at like seven-years-old.”

Advertisement
11 of 12 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Jennifer Jason Leigh

“Growing up, Gene Wilder. He made me laugh so hard, and I just thought he was the most genius, hilarious man. He was my big crush when I was little, and Young Frankenstein is a movie I cannot wait to share with my son.”

Advertisement
12 of 12 Bennett Raglin/WireImage; SGranitz/WireImage

Amber Riley

“I think my first celebrity crush was the boy band B2K. I was obsessed with them—the whole band was my first crush."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!