10 Reasons Why We Miss Kim Kardashian West

Following the harrowing Paris robbery heard round the world, Kim Kardashian West has, understandably, taken a large step back from her role as social media superstar. In fact, since Oct. 3, the mom-of-two has been silent on all of her social accounts until today, and I’m here to say it’s taken a real toll on me.

As someone who doesn’t necessarily obsess over (but certainly keeps up with) Kim and company, I knew I would notice her diminished presence, but I never expected to actually really miss the star and her regular updates popping up literally every time I touched my phone. The relief I felt when I heard that she not only attended hubby Kanye West’s Los Angeles concert on Oct. 26, but also had resumed filming scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, astounded even me.

Haters may roll their eyes, but no one can deny Kim is an omnipresent figure in our society and an integral part of pop culture. “If she decided never to return to social media, the world would mourn the loss of Kim Kardashian online,” Niccolo De Masi, chairman and chief executive of Glu Mobile, which created “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," said in an interview. Uh, yeah!

Here, in what just might be a poorly disguised, desperate plea for Kim to return to social media, I’ve rounded up a list of reasons I really miss the social media mogul.