The 10 Most Charming Celebrity Instagrams from Father's Day

Mari Kasanuki
Jun 16, 2014 @ 11:31 am

During Father's Day weekend this year, the stars took to Instagram to share their special moments and, of course, to show their appreciation for dads! Kim Kardashian snapped an intimate shot of new husband Kanye West napping with baby North, who celebrated her first birthday on Sunday (see Nori's cutest Instagram moments here), while Michelle Obama wished a happy Father's Day to President Barack Obama with a portrait of the first family. Other snaps you can't miss include Lauren Conrad’s adorable throwback photo and Nicole Richie’s message to her dad, Lionel Richie.

1 of 10 instagram/michelleobama

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama wished President Barack Obama a happy Father's Day with this family portrait. "Our girls are lucky to have such a great Dad," she captioned.
2 of 10 instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and baby North snoozed together in matching gray outfits on Father's Day, which was also North's first birthday. "This is what life is about! Our baby girl turned 1 today!" Kim Kardashian captioned. "We played so hard they passed out while we were watching the game! Happy Father's Day to the best daddy in the world! The way you love our daughter and protect her makes me filled with so much love!"
3 of 10 instagram/jessicasimpson

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of fiancé Eric Johnson holding up their son, 11-month-old Ace. "This is just what they do :) Ace loves you Eric! Happy Father's Day!" she wrote.
4 of 10 instagram/vanderjames

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek captioned a photo of himself with his 3-year-old daughter, Olivia: "No Daddy, this is my watermelon. #HappyFathersDay."
5 of 10 instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé

"Happy Happy Father's Day," Beyoncé captioned this sweet photo of what looks like Jay Z carrying Blue Ivy on his shoulders.
6 of 10 instagram/msleamichele

Lea Michele

"Beyond lucky to have the best dad in the whole world!" Lea Michele captioned a photo of herself, in full football gear, with her pops to mark Father's Day.
7 of 10 instagram/nicolerichie

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie expressed appreciation for her father, Lionel Richie, with a retro photo of Dad performing at a piano. "Thank you for teaching me the meaning of life, determination, and gold bangles," she captioned.
8 of 10 instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey wished hubby Nick Cannon a happy Father's Day with this snap of the couple with their cute children, Moroccan and Monroe.
9 of 10 instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad marked the occasion with a throwback photo of her young self with Dad and the caption: "Happy Father's Day!"
10 of 10 instagram/jessicaalba

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and her father gave a thumbs-up to family. "I love u dad," she wrote.

