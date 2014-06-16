The 10 Most Charming Celebrity Instagrams from Father's Day

During Father's Day weekend this year, the stars took to Instagram to share their special moments and, of course, to show their appreciation for dads! Kim Kardashian snapped an intimate shot of new husband Kanye West napping with baby North, who celebrated her first birthday on Sunday (see Nori's cutest Instagram moments here), while Michelle Obama wished a happy Father's Day to President Barack Obama with a portrait of the first family. Other snaps you can't miss include Lauren Conrad’s adorable throwback photo and Nicole Richie’s message to her dad, Lionel Richie.

Click through the gallery for 10 photos we think are worthy of a double tap!