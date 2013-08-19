10 Instagram Moments You May Have Missed this Weekend

Courtesy of Instagram (3)
Caitlin Donovan
Aug 19, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

Didn’t get the chance to thumb through your Instagram feed this weekend? Here is what you missed: Beyonce gave us a sultry look with her new bob hairstyle, Emmy Rossum caught some rays and Bond No. 9 gave their fragrance bottle a blinging makeover. Click through to see more of our favorite Instagrams that are definitely worthy of a double-tap.

1 of 10 Courtesy photo

Lena Dunham

Girls creator Lena Dunham spent some time on the road this weekend and captured her view in the reflection of her circular frames. "Home is ahead," she wrote.
2 of 10 Courtesy photo

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum relaxed in a chic pair of shades. "#cali #sunday #spf," she wrote.
3 of 10 Courtesy photo

Justin Bieber

The Biebs rolled with quite the entourage this weekend. "Chilling with the boys @kevinhart4real and J," he captioned.
4 of 10 Courtesy photo

Bond No. 9

The fragrance company cheered up our Sunday with this blinged-out fragrance bottle. The caption read: "Be the light on the world today that you want to see. #Happy #Sunday!"
5 of 10 Courtesy photo

Beyonce

Beyonce showed off her sassy new 'do and a colorful, geometric print look.
6 of 10 Courtesy photo

Stefano Gabbana

One half of the Dolce & Gabbana dream team took us on vacation when he posted this gorgeous view.
7 of 10 Courtesy photo

Rachel Zoe

Stylist Rachel Zoe spent some quality family time with Skyler noting, "Breakfast with my baby boy at 35,000 feet!"
8 of 10 Courtesy photo

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez captured the perfect moment from one of her concerts this weekend.
9 of 10 Courtesy photo

Christian Siriano

Designer Christian Siriano showed us inside his working mind by posting this sketch. He wrote: "A little glamour for Sunday evening." Indeed.
10 of 10 madonna/Instagram

Madonna

Madonna celebrated turning 55 this weekend. "Perhaps we had too much Cale! But at my Birthday Party all I could see was LOVE," she wrote.

