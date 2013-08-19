10 Instagram Moments You May Have Missed this Weekend

Didn’t get the chance to thumb through your Instagram feed this weekend? Here is what you missed: Beyonce gave us a sultry look with her new bob hairstyle, Emmy Rossum caught some rays and Bond No. 9 gave their fragrance bottle a blinging makeover. Click through to see more of our favorite Instagrams that are definitely worthy of a double-tap.

MORE:

• Follow InStyle on Instagram!

• Rihanna Reveals New Hair on Instagram

• Too Cute: Marc Jacobs’ Dog Gets Instagram