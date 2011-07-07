10 Great Wedding Kisses

Jul 07, 2011 @ 11:13 am
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince wedding kiss
10 Great Wedding Kisses
Jamie Hince and Kate Moss
When: July 01, 2011
Where: St. Peter’s Church in Southrop, England
The Details: At her English country wedding, Kate Moss blew us away in an ethereal rhinestone-studded dress, but it was her sweet embrace with Jamie Hince that really made us swoon!
Indigo/Getty Images
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale wedding kiss
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani
When: September 14, 2002
Where: St. Paul’s Covent Garden in London, England
Thomas Rabsch/WireImage
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley wedding kiss
Elvis and Priscilla Presley
When: May 1, 1967
Where: The Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada
AP Photo
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton wedding kiss
Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor
When: March 15, 1964
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal, Canada
Hulton|Archive/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William wedding kiss
Prince William and Catherine Middleton
When: April 29, 2011
Where: Westminster Abbey in London, England
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wedding kiss
John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

When: September 21, 1996


Where: First African Baptist Church in Cumberland Island, Georgia

Denis Reggie
Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio wedding kiss
Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe
When: January 14, 1954
Where: City Hall in San Francisco, California
Popperfoto/Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham wedding kiss
David and Victoria Beckham
When: July 04, 1999
Where: Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland
Courtesy
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward wedding kiss
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
When: January 29, 1958
Where: The El Rancho hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada
Hulton|Archive/Getty Images
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall wedding kiss
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
When: May 21, 1945
Where: Louis Bromfeld's home in Mansfield, Ohio
Ed Clark/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
