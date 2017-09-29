10 Fun and Easy Halloween Costumes Inspired by Pop Culture

Getty, Warner Brothers
Isabel Jones
Sep 29, 2017

Can't figure out what to be for Halloween this year? You're not alone. Millions of people worldwide are wracking their brains to come up with a costume that will strike Instagram (and compliment) gold. 

Our suggestion? Take a page from the pop culture handbook this year and model your lewk after 2017's biggest and brightest stars.

Scroll down below for some Halloween inspo mined straight from the archives. 

1 of 10 beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé + The Twins

You can't go wrong when you're Beyoncé—the same *probably* goes for when you're dressed as her. Although there are many iconic iterations to choose from, we recommend an Instagram favorite: Queen Bey's baby reveal

CHECKLIST:

Blue Veil
You can order an actual blue veil, or you can grab a swath of tulle from your local crafts store ($4; amazon.com) and go to town. When it comes to the Queen of Slay, more is more, so don't be afraid to overdo it. 

Floral Robe or Maxidress
Depending on how much skin you plan to show, you can choose to go with a robe ($28; amazon.com) or a dress/nightgown. 

Baby Dolls
Of course, this is the most important part. If you happen to have a game newborn, go for it, but we suggest investing in a plastic Rumi and Sir instead ($13; amazon.com). 

2 of 10

The Old Taylor Swift

In case you missed the memo, the Old Taylor Swift is dead. Now this untimely passing presents two prime opportunities for a kick ass Halloween costume: 1) You can dress as Zombie T-Swift from the opening of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, or 2) You can adopt of of the old Taylor's personas and simply carry a tombstone around with you. Both are guaranteed a laugh, and your friends will be impressed by your creativity. 

CHECKLIST:

White Dress
The more mid-2000s, the better ($106; matchesfashion.com). 

Shovel: ($22; amazon.com)

Zombie Makeup (FOR OPTION 1): ($6; amazon.com)

Tombstone (FOR OPTION 2)
Either find a Styrofoam tombstone that you can decorate with your own message: "Here lies Taylor Swift's reputation," or fashion your own out of whatever materials you have on-hand—even cardboard or posterboard will do. 

3 of 10 Jun Sato/Getty

Lady Gaga

Joanne is one of our fave Lady Gaga personas to date, and conveniently one of the simplest to copy! 

CHECKLIST:

Pink cowboy hat: ($11; amazon.com)
Pale pink blazer: ($495; shopbop.com)
Top the look off with glittering accessories galore and a fab pair of pumps ($625; net-a-porter.com). 

4 of 10 Erica Parise/Netflix

A Gorgeous Lady of Wrestling (GLOW)

If you choose to channel a Gorgeous Lady of Wrestling this Halloween, you'll likely be fulfilling at least one of your lifelong goals: looking totally '80s and feeling little to no shame, and wearing a metallic leotard in public. WIN-WIN. 

CHECKLIST:
Metallic leotard: ($24; amazon.com)
Hairspray (LOTS OF IT): ($11; sephora.com)
Bold makeup—try one of Urban Decay's many metallic Vice lipsticks: ($17; sephora.com)

5 of 10

Classic Red Latex Britney

Britney may have set the latex bodysuit trend nearly two decades ago, but her look is still deeply ingrained in our cultural consciousness, making it a no-brainer when it comes to mining the pop archives for Halloween inspo. 

CHECKLIST:

Red Latex Bodysuit
TBH, this is all you'll ever need (and not just for Halloween): ($44; prettylittlething.us)

6 of 10 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner 

With a style chameleon like Kylie Jenner, it's not difficult to cop her look. Pair a wig (any wig, really: straight black for classic Kylie, a blue shag for weekend Kylie) with a minidress and strappy stiletto sandals, make sure to meticulously apply your makeup, (focusing on your lips, of course), pout all night long and you're good to go! Add a baby bump if you're looking to go the extra mile. 

CHECKLIST:
Wig (optional): ($20; amazon.com)
LIPS (in case you don't have a Kylie lipkit handy): ($20; sephora.com)
Dress (we suggest something short and sparkly): ($70; prettylittlething.us)
Shoes: ($55; lordandtaylor.com)

 

7 of 10 HBO

Daenerys Targaryen

Let that inner Khaleesi run free! 

CHECKLIST: 
Maxidress: ($228; revolve.com)
Cape: ($46; amazon.com)
Wig: ($20; amazon.com)

8 of 10 George Kraychyk/Hulu

A Handmaid

You best believe Hulu's beloved newcomer will be inspiring a slew of Halloween lewks this year. Not only is the look totally iconic, but it's pretty easy to put together. 

CHECKLIST:
Floor-length Maroon Dress: ($39; novashe.com)
Maroon Cape (optional): ($18; target.com)
A Bonnet: ($30; shoes.com)

9 of 10 Warner Brothers

Wonder Woman

Thanks to the summer's Gal Gadot-starring blockbuster, Wonder Woman is making a welcome resurgence in pop culture. There are a lot of creative ways to recreate the superhero's iconic look, but honestly, this all-inconclusive costume is probably the best (and cheapest) bet ($44; target.com). 

10 of 10 Scott Gries/Getty

J.Lo at the 2000 Grammys

Name a more iconic duo than Jennifer Lopez and this plunging Versace dress (we'll wait). Seriously, 17 years later and this Grammys look is still the epitome of glorious extra-ness. 

CHECKLIST:
The Dress (well, an affordable alternative): ($60; prettylittlething.com)
Gladiator Sandals: ($225; saksfifthavenue.com)
J.Lo's Signature Flair: PRICELESS. 

