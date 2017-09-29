10 Fun and Easy Halloween Costumes Inspired by Pop Culture

You can't go wrong when you're Beyoncé—the same *probably* goes for when you're dressed as her. Although there are many iconic iterations to choose from, we recommend an Instagram favorite: Queen Bey's baby reveal.



CHECKLIST:

Blue Veil

You can order an actual blue veil, or you can grab a swath of tulle from your local crafts store ($4; amazon.com) and go to town. When it comes to the Queen of Slay, more is more, so don't be afraid to overdo it.

Floral Robe or Maxidress

Depending on how much skin you plan to show, you can choose to go with a robe ($28; amazon.com) or a dress/nightgown.

Baby Dolls

Of course, this is the most important part. If you happen to have a game newborn, go for it, but we suggest investing in a plastic Rumi and Sir instead ($13; amazon.com).