10 Festive Holiday Instagrams From the Weekend

'Tis officially the season! After a food-filled Thanksgiving celebrities were ready to deck the halls, and they documented their holiday adventures on Instagram. If seasonal festivities of your own kept you from scrolling through your feed, don’t worry--we rounded up all the best snaps from the weekend. From Heidi Klum and Emmy Rossum’s trips to purchase Christmas trees to Sophia Bush’s festive finished product featuring her adorable pups, see which stars have started to get into the holiday spirit.

MORE:

• Last Week’s Celebrity Instagram Snaps

• Follow InStyle on Instagram!

• 5 Apps to Customize Your Instagram Photos