10 Festive Holiday Instagrams From the Weekend


'Tis officially the season! After a food-filled Thanksgiving celebrities were ready to deck the halls, and they documented their holiday adventures on Instagram. If seasonal festivities of your own kept you from scrolling through your feed, don’t worry--we rounded up all the best snaps from the weekend. From Heidi Klum and Emmy Rossum’s trips to purchase Christmas trees to Sophia Bush’s festive finished product featuring her adorable pups, see which stars have started to get into the holiday spirit.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

The supermodel visited Mr. Greentrees lot in Beverly Hills with her family to find not one but six evergreen trees to decorate her home for the holidays.
Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum

"The all important task of picking out a Christmas tree. Or as my mother insists I call it, a 'holiday tree'" Rossum captioned.
Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Everything was aglow at Bush's house, and her dogs were certainly getting into the spirit!
Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad

With winter approaching, it's time to bundle up, and it looks like Lauren Conrad is ready to take on the cold stylishly.
Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

The young actress made her hunt for the perfect tree a romantic affair, heading to the lot with her boyfriend.
Ashley Madekwe

Ashley Madekwe

Girls night! Madekwe posted this photo of some sweet treats in the making.
Debra Messing

Debra Messing

The actress helped her son Roman light the menorah! "May your year be blessed with Light," she captioned.
Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe

Zoe's son Skyler has a new holiday! "Presents and challah...enough said," she wrote.
Stefano Gabbana

Stefano Gabbana

Quite the finished product! The designer debuted his beautifully decorated tree.
Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen

Mommy and me yoga! Bundchen posted this adorable photo of her daughter replicating her half pigeon pose.

