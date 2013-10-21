10 Festive Fall Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Courtesy Photo (3)
Jennifer Davis
Oct 21, 2013 @ 3:15 pm

Celebrities were busy documenting their fun fall outings this weekend in the world of Instagram, from Halloween prep to pumpkin carvings. If seasonal festivities of your own kept you from scrolling through your feed, don't worry -- we rounded-up all the best snaps from the weekend, including Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's trip to Wonderland with twins Gideon and Harper, Lauren Conrad's visit to the pumpkin patch with fiancé William Tell, and Emmy Rossum's day of carving. Click through the gallery to the rest of our favorite photos from the weekend.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

were ready to gown down the rabbit hole with their little Alice and White Rabbit. The Burtka-Harris clan headed to a Halloween carnival as characters from 'Alice in Wonderland.'
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lauren Conrad

let the pumpkin do the walking while at the patch with her fiancé William Tell.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Zoe

couldn't help but take notice that this pumpkin is as big as her son Skyler. #biggestpumpkinever
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Hailee Steinfeld

snapped a thumbs up selfie to get fans excited about her new movie 'Ender's Game.' We're ready, Hailee!
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Emmy Rossum

is ready to carve! Before digging in, the actress paused to take this snap.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Hilary Duff

whipped up dinner for her son Luca in costume. We're sure the meal was the cat's meow.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Selena Gomez

showed her fans a lot of love by taking a series of photos before her concert in New Jersey, and this guy's really into it.
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Drew Barrymore

can you spot Drew in the sea of beautiful ladies who attended the Walmart Women's Council Meeting in San Francisco?
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Beyoncé

took Instagram to new heights with this daredevil picture of her about to sky dive. Is there anything she hasn't conquered?
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jamie Chung

looked beautiful even after running the Nike half marathon in San Francisco in under 2 hours.

