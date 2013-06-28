Summer Entertaining: Must-Have Hostess Gifts

'Tis the season for weekend getaways and lounging poolside. Hopefully you've scored some great invitations from generous friends. Show your appreciation (and guarantee a repeat offer) by arriving with a thoughtful hostess gift tailored to your host's tastes. Think of something original like a DIY champagne flute kit (don't forget to add a bottle of bubbly) or a chic set of cloth napkins. Or bring something irresistibly edible like these locally made jams or gold-dusted cake pops. Click the photo to see our favorite ideas, and Bon Voyage!

