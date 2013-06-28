Summer Entertaining: Must-Have Hostess Gifts

Courtesy Photo (4)
Selene Milano
Jun 28, 2013 @ 1:09 pm

'Tis the season for weekend getaways and lounging poolside. Hopefully you've scored some great invitations from generous friends. Show your appreciation (and guarantee a repeat offer) by arriving with a thoughtful hostess gift tailored to your host's tastes. Think of something original like a DIY champagne flute kit (don't forget to add a bottle of bubbly) or a chic set of cloth napkins. Or bring something irresistibly edible like these locally made jams or gold-dusted cake pops. Click the photo to see our favorite ideas, and Bon Voyage!

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Jam Stand Jars of Jam

With all kinds of unique flavors to choose from, these jams might be the sweetest way to thank your hostess.
$10 each; thej.am.
2 of 10 Courtesy

New York Cake Pops Bouquet

Available in an assortment of colors and flavors, there’s no way a bouquet of these tasty treats won’t stand out at the dessert table.
$40/12; nycakepops.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy

C. Wonder Ikat Tray

A perfect gift for anyone who loves to throw parties, this eye-catching tray will allow your happy hostess to serve her guests in style.
$118; cwonder.com.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Burch Lucite Letters

Personalize your gift with a monogram letter or a word she’ll love - either will add a special touch to any desk or bookshelf for years to come.
$95 each; toryburch.com.
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nicole Porter Wooden Serving Spoons

These neon-painted utensils are the perfect way to add a pop of color to any tabletop.
$22; nicoleporterdesign.etsy.com.
6 of 10 Courtesy

Nicole Porter I Love New York Napkin Set

Show love for your home state with these fun printed napkins, available in a set of four bright colors.
$28/4; nicoleporterdesign.etsy.com.
7 of 10 Courtesy

Jo Malone Rose & Rosemary Candle

One whiff of this rustic, summery scent will help your hostess unwind once all the party planning is over.
$75; jomalone.com.
8 of 10 Courtesy

C. Wonder Enamel Bar Set

While every hostess needs proper bar tools, this stylish set will get the job done long after the party is over.
$28; cwonder.com.
9 of 10 Courtesy

Darby Smart Gilded Votives

For a hostess that loves DIY, this kit will become her favorite project! For an extra touch, bring a bottle of bubbly.
$24; darbysmart.com.
10 of 10 Courtesy (2)

Flower Girl Arrangements

While a beautiful hand-tied bouquet won’t go unnoticed, showcasing fresh flowers in mason jars will give your arrangement a unique twist.
$20-75; flowergirlnyc.com.

