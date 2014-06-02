From Sunny Shades to Broadway, 10 Celebrity Instagrams We Loved from This Weekend

This weekend, the stars took in some time on Broadway, at the beach, and with famous friends. Hugh Jackman met up with Cabaret's Michelle Williams while Lupita Nyong'o and Olivia Munn brought out their sunnies at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Katy Perry's concerts in London drew out a star-studded crew (like Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Georgia May Jagger) and Jennifer Lopez returned to her hometown. And you can't miss Beyoncé's irresistible shot of her little girl playing dress-up! See what other special moments celebrities snapped and shared during the weekend.

Click through the gallery for 10 photos we think are worthy of a double tap.