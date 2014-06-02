From Sunny Shades to Broadway, 10 Celebrity Instagrams We Loved from This Weekend

Instagram/thehughjackman;Instagram/lupitanyongo
Mari Kasanuki
Jun 02, 2014 @ 10:29 am

This weekend, the stars took in some time on Broadway, at the beach, and with famous friends. Hugh Jackman met up with Cabaret's Michelle Williams while Lupita Nyong'o and Olivia Munn brought out their sunnies at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Katy Perry's concerts in London drew out a star-studded crew (like Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Georgia May Jagger) and Jennifer Lopez returned to her hometown. And you can't miss Beyoncé's irresistible shot of her little girl playing dress-up! See what other special moments celebrities snapped and shared during the weekend.

1 of 10 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o met up with Olivia Munn at Saturday's seventh annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J., and captured this photo of the flawless "Shady Ladies."
2 of 10 Instagram/thehughjackman

Hugh Jackman

Tony Awards host Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, popped by for a visit with Michelle Williams, who is currently starring alongside Alan Cumming in Cabaret on Broadway.
3 of 10 Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé

Isn't this what any daughter with access to her mother's heels would do? Beyonce posted an adorable shot of what looks like 2-year-old Blue Ivy Carter playing dress-up in Mom's pumps.
4 of 10 Instagram/madonna

Madonna

The Material Girl left the material world behind for a tranquil repose on the beach. "Sunday Chillaxing," she captioned, along with the hashtag "#livingforlove."
5 of 10 Instagram/caradelevingne

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne enjoyed a "seriously unserious night to remember," during a star-studded ladies outing with Suki Waterhouse, Mary Charteris, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, and Georgia May Jagger. The crew took in a concert performance by Perry at London's O2 Arena.
6 of 10 Instagram/drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore

There's no use crying over spilled milk—even when it's in the form of ice cream! Drew Barrymore simply captioned her pic with a lone hashtag: "#bummer."
7 of 10 Instagram/vanessahudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens shared a selfie and a quote from Janet Fitch's novel White Oleander: "She would be half a planet away, floating in a turquoise sea, dancing by moonlight to flamenco guitar."
8 of 10 Instagram/sarahjessicaparker

Sarah Jessica Parker

While on a walk in New York City's West Village neighborhood, Sarah Jessica Parker captured a shot of the local flora and fauna. "Spring in all its glory on view," she wrote.
9 of 10 Instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez

Yes, she's still Jenny from the Block! Lopez returned to her N.Y.C. roots and attended the Montefiore Medical Center health fair with sister Lynda. "Yummy! Me and lynnie back in the Bronx," she wrote.
10 of 10 Instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad put her green thumb to the test with some gorgeous spring flowers. "Planted Dinner Plate Dahlias the size of my head in my garden today," she captioned.

