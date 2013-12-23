No Grinches Here! Celebrity Instagrams to Warm Your Heart This Holiday





It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas—and the stars are busy prepping, playing, and posing with Santa (just peep at Heidi Klum’s shot with Mr. Claus himself!), along with a few holiday-staple characters, including snowmen and elves.

But if you were too busy doing some last-minute shopping to check out Instagram lately, no worries. We rounded up the best and most recent celebrity photos celebrating the holiday, guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

HEIDI KLUM

Decked out in a red ensemble, Heidi Klum poses for a picture with Santa.
Neil Patrick Harris

The actor's adorable twins, Gideon and Harper, enjoy playtime with two very happy snowmen.
BUSY PHILIPPS

“It was a heated game of tic-tac-toe tonight for these guys,” Busy Philipps said of her Elves on a Shelf.
Gisele Bundchen

Throwback! Gisele takes us back to 1987 with this vintage family Christmas photo.
DEMI LOVATO

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram to show off her new holiday gear, adding the hashtag “#onesiefunsie” to her selfie.
BELLA THORNE

“Treated myself this Christmas…Hard work pays off,” Bella Thorne posted of her new Chanel purse.
MARIAH CAREY

Aw! Mariah Carey and daughter Rocco share a sweet hug before ice skating.
Britney Spears

While everyone is prepping for the holidays, our January cover girl and co. are counting down the days until her first show in Vegas.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI

Kristin Cavallari rings in the holiday season with chocolate-covered strawberries. Yum!
KATY PERRY

‘Tis the season for festive nail art! Katy Perry goes for a jolly accent, posting “It’s the little things.”

