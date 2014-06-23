Go Inside Lauren Conrad's Sunkissed Bachelorette Party in Mexico

Kelsey Glein
Jun 23, 2014

Over the weekend, Lauren Conrad celebrated her bachelorette party in style. The bride-to-be headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her closest pals for a girls-only weekend in the sun before her upcoming nuptials to William Tell.

Luckily, Conrad and her friends documented the bash on Instagram by adding the hashtag "#donttellmrtell" to their snaps, which gave us a sneak peek at the festivities. The ladies seemed to have a fun and fashionable time by the ocean, while keeping in line with Conrad's bachelorette party etiquette rules. Besides hitting the pool and splashing in the ocean, they also stopped in at Flora Farm, a 10-acre valley farm famous for its farm-to-table cuisine and hit up the city's famous nightlife. What a weekend of wonderful memories!

We can't wait for Conrad's wedding, which is sure to be filled with some majorly Pinterest-worthy moments. In the meantime, see all the best Instagram photos from Lauren Conrad's bachelorette party weekend in our gallery now.

The bride-to-be Lauren Conrad started her morning off with a gorgeous view of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the festivities took place. "Good morning... #donttellmrtell," she captioned this photo.
"Let the games begin... #donttellmrtell," Conrad captioned this gorgeous shot from the sun-filled weekend.
"Tres amigas #donttellmrtell," the bachelorette wrote next to this snap.
Conrad's weekend was filled with plenty of sweet treats, like this giant diamond ring cookie. "Almost too cute to eat... Almost. #donttellmrtell," she captioned the cute pic.
"New ink #donttellmrtell," Conrad's pal Lo Bosworth said of this photo, featuring hilarious temporary wrist tattoos perfect for the weekend.
Friend of the bride-to-be Maura McManus shared this adorable shot of her and Conrad at Flora Farm, a 10-acre valley farm famous for its farm-to-table cuisine. "Me and my babe. #donttellmrtell," McManus wrote.
BFF of the bachelorette Bosworth posted an envy-worthy photo poolside. "Little vacation. #donttellmrtell," she wrote.
Bosworth shared this snap as the group embarked on their final festivities. "Last night #donttellmrtell," she captioned the friend-filled photo.
"Wake up, everybody!" Bosworth wrote of this scenic snap from the last day of the trip.
"Missing this beach already! #donttellmrtell," Conrad captioned this photo post-trip, which wrapped up a fun and fashionable bachelorette party weekend by the ocean with her friends.

