Go Inside Lauren Conrad's Sunkissed Bachelorette Party in Mexico

Over the weekend, Lauren Conrad celebrated her bachelorette party in style. The bride-to-be headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her closest pals for a girls-only weekend in the sun before her upcoming nuptials to William Tell.

Luckily, Conrad and her friends documented the bash on Instagram by adding the hashtag "#donttellmrtell" to their snaps, which gave us a sneak peek at the festivities. The ladies seemed to have a fun and fashionable time by the ocean, while keeping in line with Conrad's bachelorette party etiquette rules. Besides hitting the pool and splashing in the ocean, they also stopped in at Flora Farm, a 10-acre valley farm famous for its farm-to-table cuisine and hit up the city's famous nightlife. What a weekend of wonderful memories!

We can't wait for Conrad's wedding, which is sure to be filled with some majorly Pinterest-worthy moments. In the meantime, see all the best Instagram photos from Lauren Conrad's bachelorette party weekend in our gallery now.