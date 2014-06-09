10 Celebrity Instagrams from a Weekend of Sunny Vacations, Birthdays, and the Tonys

Instagram/thehughjackman, Instagram/kendalljenner
Mari Kasanuki
Jun 09, 2014 @ 1:44 pm

This weekend's events brought about a surge of social media action from the stars. Hugh Jackman shared his pre-Tony Awards meal (above, right) before taking the show's stage as host, while the newly minted Kim Kardashian West kept up her momentum for celebrating—with a birthday fete for husband Kanye West, who turned 37 on Sunday. Stylish stars like Jamie Chung, Lea Michele, Lupita Nyong'o, and Kendall Jenner (above, left) spent time in the great outdoors and Chrissy Teigen shared a shot of a new family member. See the special moments the celebrities snapped and shared during the weekend.

Click through the gallery for 10 photos we think are worthy of a double tap!

1 of 10 Instagram/thehughjackman

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman enjoyed some seafood before taking the stage for the 2014 Tony Awards for his fourth time as host. "Pre #tonyawards sushi," he captioned.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Instagram/msleamichele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele found "love from above" in the sky and shared this magnificent shot of a heart in the clouds of Hawaii.
3 of 10 Instagram/kimkardashian, Instagram/kanyewest79

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West celebrated his 37th birthday with his new wife, Kim Kardashian, and an amazing "Yeezus" cake. The newlyweds shared before and after pics of the sweet treat. See their most stylish moments together here.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Instagram/jamiejchung

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung spent a day exploring the breathtaking sights of Angkor Archaeological Park in Cambodia.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Instagram/aliciakeys

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys performed for the crowds in Morocco. "Morocco was shining tonight!!!!!!," she captioned. "Thank u for welcoming me!! #blessings."
Advertisement
6 of 10 Instagram/drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore found her "happy place" among the bottles of vino at Sotheby's Wine in New York. She asked: Can you spot her?
Advertisement
7 of 10 Instagram/kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner showed off her wings—and used a mesmerizing horizon as her backdrop.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen shared a snap of Penny, a three-legged black French bulldog she adopted with husband John Legend.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed the local cuisine while in New Orleans, La., for the most important meal of the day. "Beignets with my boys #breakfastofchampions," she wrote.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o channeled her inner fairy in a forest of bamboo in Hawaii. "Dear Maui, thank you for a glimpse of heaven," she captioned.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!