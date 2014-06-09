10 Celebrity Instagrams from a Weekend of Sunny Vacations, Birthdays, and the Tonys

This weekend's events brought about a surge of social media action from the stars. Hugh Jackman shared his pre-Tony Awards meal (above, right) before taking the show's stage as host, while the newly minted Kim Kardashian West kept up her momentum for celebrating—with a birthday fete for husband Kanye West, who turned 37 on Sunday. Stylish stars like Jamie Chung, Lea Michele, Lupita Nyong'o, and Kendall Jenner (above, left) spent time in the great outdoors and Chrissy Teigen shared a shot of a new family member. See the special moments the celebrities snapped and shared during the weekend.

