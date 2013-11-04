The 10 Best Celebrity Instagram Shots from the Weekend

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Nov 04, 2013 @ 3:45 pm

Too busy to check your Instagram feed this weekend? No worries! We rounded up 10 of the best celebrity snaps from the social media app. From late Halloween festivities to beautiful sunsets, Rachel Zoe, Jamie Chung, Nicole Richie, and more were all making the most of the first weekend of November. Click through the gallery to see the photos that we think are worthy of a double tap.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Kathy Griffin

Say cheese! Kathy Griffin was spotlighted on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks game.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Prabal Gurung

The designer headed back to his native country, Nepal, to celebrate the New Year! "Little Newari girls in a traditional ensemble," he captioned.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Kiernan Shipka

Toast and coffee for two! The actress enjoyed some enviable looking fare at the Sqirl Kitchen in Los Angeles.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Alexandra Daddario

After an exhausting nature hike, Alexandra Daddario's adorable pup Levon was tuckered out.
5 of 10 Courtesy

Mariah Carey

The superstar shared a diva moment with her team, including husband Nick Cannon who hammed it up for the camera.
6 of 10 courtey

Nicole Richie

They're creepy and they're kooky-they're the Madden Family! Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, and their kids, Harlow and Sparrow, dressed up as the Adam's Family for Halloween.
7 of 10 Courtesy

Zac Posen

Once again, the designer whipped up a gourmet meal! This time he made homemade gnocchi pomodoro with mushrooms.
8 of 10 Courtesy

Rachel Zoe

It was still Halloween this weekend at Rachel Zoe's household! Her son Skyler prolonged the holiday dressed up as Bob the Builder.
9 of 10 Courtesy

Emmy Rossum

For Emmy Rossum, it's never too early to start prepping for the holidays. The actress spent Sunday creating homemade Christmas ornaments.
10 of 10 Courtesy

Jamie Chung

The sun set on another beautiful fall weekend in New York City, and actress Jamie Chung captured the fading light.

