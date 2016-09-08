Here's What's Happening With the 3 Engaged Couples From Bachelor in Paradise Season 3

Love was certainly in the air this go ‘round on Bachelor in Paradise as three couples ended up engaged during the Season 3 finale—but how are things going now that the cameras are gone?

Nick Viall wasn’t one of the lucky ones to find “the one” as he parted ways with Jen Saviano in the dramatic final episode. But don’t feel too bad for him because after two times being runner-up on The Bachelorette and this tearful farewell, he’s headlining The Bachelor next.

Let’s check in on Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, Grant Kemp and Lace Morris, as well as Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton to see how their romance is blossoming and future plans are shaping up now that they’re able to take their love public and enjoy each other IRL.

Josh and Amanda

Since the show, Josh has moved to Irvine, California. Now he—and his 8-year-old bulldog Sabel—lives with Amanda and her two daughters, 4-year-old Kinsley and 2-year-old Charlie.

"They're very happy,” a source told People, echoing the same sentiment Josh has shared on Twitter since joining Amanda and her girls. “He spends lots of time with the kids.”

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Evan and Carly

After popping the question, Evan and Carly are doing just fine but taking things slowly. The pair both reside in Nashville—where the erectile dysfunction specialist lives with his three sons.

"We haven't set a date,” Evan explained to E! Online. "We're going to live some real life and see how it goes. We're sort of anti-pressure, really. We're just not going to put a lot of pressure on our relationship. We're just going to move forward and have fun, and when the time is right to get married, we'll do it."

The couple—who are in the process of moving in together—also joked that Nick would be officiating the wedding whenever that does happen.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Grant and Lace

Having gotten engaged in the epic finale that aired just a few days ago, Grant and Lace’s status is tougher to determine. The two have professed their love for each other on social media but it’s only in a People report that we hear what they’re up to these days.

"They're living together in San Francisco. Lace moved [from Denver] to be with him," a source told the mag. "They want to get married soon."

One thing is for certain, though. The couple—affectionately referred to as “Grace”—will be making an appearance on Freeform’s Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After with Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, People confirmed.