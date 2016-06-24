Blac Chyna Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Wedding to Rob Kardashian

Apparently, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are not in a hurry to get married. The couple, who are expecting their first child together later this year, got engaged in April and are currently shooting a docu-series about Chyna's pregnancy. And it looks like a wedding is not on the horizon for them any time soon.

"We haven't started planning it yet. We're doing one thing at a time," BC told Entertainment Tonight. "We are thinking about having a wedding special, so stay tuned for that!"

The two lovebirds are reportedly going to make more than one million dollars from said TV wedding special. Rob Kardashian is obviously following in his sister Kim's footsteps who, back in 2011, made some serious cash with her two-part TV special on her nuptials to Kris Humphries.