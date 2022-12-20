The Cold-Weather Wardrobe Staple That Elevates Any Winter Look Starts at Just $6 Apiece

Winter’s arrival means cold weather, short days, and sadly, the retirement of many cute outfits. When temperatures drop below a certain temperature (for me it’s 45 degrees, but everyone’s cold-weather threshold is different) I have to come to terms with the fact that dresses and skirts have become, often against my will, so last season. But celebrities have once again reminded me that my favorite above-the-knee pieces don’t need to head into an early retirement when paired with this underwear-drawer staple that starts at just $6 a piece.

In the past week, Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, and Mindy Kaling all elevated (and winter-ized) their minis with sheer black tights, making it one of the season’s trendiest layering pieces. Hosiery has grown in popularity this year, with colorful versions seen on runways and models, but this sheer version offers a barely-there chicness that elevates an outfit without overpowering it. You still get a hint of skin without leaving your legs bare to winter weather.

Aside from the practicality of sheer black tights, we’re also loving that you can add the celebrity-approved winter piece to your underwear drawer without breaking the bank. So if you’re looking to make your New Year’s Eve mini a little more cold-weather ready, these tights are available in a three-pack for just $6 a pair.

This three-pack from G&Y is an Amazon bestseller, with over 3,000 five-star ratings. The popular tights are made out of a nylon and spandex blend, with a high-density weaving designed to make them a little more run-resistant.

Many shoppers were impressed with the quality of these tights, with one customer who called these a “really good buy” writing that they were “soft, sheer, and did not snag or run.” Another, who says they get many wears out of a single pair, described them as, “super durable” and “super resistant,” noting that they “love the quality, the feeling, [and] the transparent look.”

But if you want a pair with a little more compression, the Shaping Sheers from Spanx (an Oprah-favorite brand) are an excellent option.

The brand’s Shaping Sheers are designed with what the brand calls Level 2 Support, finding a middle ground between shapewear-level compression and cotton leggings — in short, it holds you in without feeling like you’re having to hold your breath. A 67-year-old shopper says that these make their legs “look great,” noting that, once on, they’re “very comfortable to wear.” Another loved that these give their legs “a nice smooth appearance.”

But if $28 seems a bit steep for a pair of tights, you could always opt for this $15 pair from Nordstrom that also includes a supportive-control top.

Tights are far from new in the world of fashion, but celebrities are here to remind us of just how chic the winter layer can be. If you need a way to make your favorite outfit a little more seasonally-appropriate, take Kendall Jenner’s cues and add a pair of sheer black tights to the mix.

