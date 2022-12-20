The Cold-Weather Wardrobe Staple That Elevates Any Winter Look Starts at Just $6 Apiece

Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie recently wore the essential.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cold-Weather Staple Celebrities Rely on to Elevate Any Outfit
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

Winter’s arrival means cold weather, short days, and sadly, the retirement of many cute outfits. When temperatures drop below a certain temperature (for me it’s 45 degrees, but everyone’s cold-weather threshold is different) I have to come to terms with the fact that dresses and skirts have become, often against my will, so last season. But celebrities have once again reminded me that my favorite above-the-knee pieces don’t need to head into an early retirement when paired with this underwear-drawer staple that starts at just $6 a piece.

In the past week, Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, and Mindy Kaling all elevated (and winter-ized) their minis with sheer black tights, making it one of the season’s trendiest layering pieces. Hosiery has grown in popularity this year, with colorful versions seen on runways and models, but this sheer version offers a barely-there chicness that elevates an outfit without overpowering it. You still get a hint of skin without leaving your legs bare to winter weather.

Aside from the practicality of sheer black tights, we’re also loving that you can add the celebrity-approved winter piece to your underwear drawer without breaking the bank. So if you’re looking to make your New Year’s Eve mini a little more cold-weather ready, these tights are available in a three-pack for just $6 a pair.

G&Y 3 Pairs Women's Sheer Tights

Amazon

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

This three-pack from G&Y is an Amazon bestseller, with over 3,000 five-star ratings. The popular tights are made out of a nylon and spandex blend, with a high-density weaving designed to make them a little more run-resistant. 

Many shoppers were impressed with the quality of these tights, with one customer who called these a “really good buy” writing that they were “soft, sheer, and did not snag or run.” Another, who says they get many wears out of a single pair, described them as, “super durable” and “super resistant,” noting that they “love the quality, the feeling, [and] the transparent look.”

But if you want a pair with a little more compression, the Shaping Sheers from Spanx (an Oprah-favorite brand) are an excellent option. 

Shaping Sheers

Spanx

Shop now: $28; spanx.com

The brand’s Shaping Sheers are designed with what the brand calls Level 2 Support, finding a middle ground between shapewear-level compression and cotton leggings — in short, it holds you in without feeling like you’re having to hold your breath. A 67-year-old shopper says that these make their legs “look great,” noting that, once on, they’re “very comfortable to wear.” Another loved that these give their legs “a nice smooth appearance.” 

But if $28 seems a bit steep for a pair of tights, you could always opt for this $15 pair from Nordstrom that also includes a supportive-control top.

Sheer Control Top Tights

Nordstrom

Shop now: $15; nordstrom.com

Tights are far from new in the world of fashion, but celebrities are here to remind us of just how chic the winter layer can be. If you need a way to make your favorite outfit a little more seasonally-appropriate, take Kendall Jenner’s cues and add a pair of sheer black tights to the mix.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

cerave skincare
The Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Line That Went Viral on TikTok Is 20% Off in Ulta's Holiday Sale
This Viral Lip Oil That Is âSaving" Shoppers' Lips Keeps Selling Out, and Now Comes In Mood-Boosting Colors
The Sold-Out Lip Oil That Is “Saving” Shoppers' Lips Is Back With Mood-Boosting Colors
IS: Clinique Black Honey sale
The TikTok-Viral Lip Product That's Designed to Be Flattering on Everyone Is Back in Stock — and 30% Off
Related Articles
IS: Clinique Black Honey sale
The TikTok-Viral Lip Product That's Designed to Be Flattering on Everyone Is Back in Stock — and 30% Off
Zendaya
Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels
I Physically Cannot Stop Wearing This Sweatshirt-Turtleneck
This Sweatshirt-Turtleneck From a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Is the Coziest Thing in My Closet
Kendall Jenner Mason Disick Bar Mitzvah
Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves
Iâm a Guy Who Wears Womenâs Jeggings, and These Are the TK Best Iâve Tried for My Curvy Frame
I’m a Guy Who Wears Women’s Jeggings, and These Are the 8 Best I’ve Tried for My Curvy Frame
Everything From Teddy Coats to Holiday Season-Ready Dresses Are Up to 60% Off at Banana Republic
Banana Republic Is Having an Under-the-Radar Winter Sale, and Prices Start at Just $4
Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Tightens and Brightens Skin in Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Brightening Eye Cream Gives You an “Instant Eye Lift” — and It’s on Sale
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat
Spanx Faux Leather LeggingsSpanx Faux Leather Leggings
Every InStyle Editor Is Gifting These Comfy and Stylish Faux Leather Leggings This Holiday Season
Amazon Fleece Leggings Sale
Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed
The Season of Faux Shearling Is Here, and Amazon Is Chock-Full of Fuzzy Jackets, Boots, and Bags
The Season of Faux Shearling Is Here, and Amazon Is Chock-Full of Fuzzy Jackets, Boots, and Bags
Taylor Swift and I Both Swear By This Cozy Cashmere Polo, and It's 50% Off Right Now
Taylor Swift and I Both Have This Cozy Cashmere Sweater — and It’s 50% Percent Off Right Now
Kate Middletonâs Christmas Card Outfit Includes the Classic White Sneakers Available for $36 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Loves These White Sneakers So Much, She Even Wore Them in the Royal Family Christmas Card
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Gifts to Arrive in Time
I’m Guilty of Putting Off Christmas Shopping, but These 25 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts Will Arrive in Time
Controversial Drop Shoulder Vest Trend
This Controversial Version of the Classic Puffer Vest Is Everywhere Right Now