Everyone From Jennifer Lawrence to Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing This Timeless Accessory

Jewelry trends have leaned maximalist for the better part of this decade, from DIY-inspired beaded necklaces to bold, colorful earrings. But this year, as style made the shift from Y2K to quiet luxury, maximalist jewelry has started to wane with celebrities instead turning toward more subdued pieces — and one classic accessory is leading the way.

A-listers are making the case for metal wrist watches as this summer’s ‘It’ piece. And they’re showcasing the versatility of the timeless and functional accessory by wearing it virtually everywhere: Jennifer Lawrence sported a silver one on the Cannes’ red carpet while Meghan Markle donned one on a hike. And proving the chic piece you might associate with your grandma’s jewelry box is a cross-generational must, Gen-Z stars Hailey Bieber and Elle Fanning have been wearing the trend, too.

Wrist watches are far from new, but celebrities are giving the quiet luxury staple new life. So to help you try out the trend (and look at your phone less), I found 10 metal wrist watches you can grab today, with prices starting at just $40.

We all know watches can get expensive (like, really expensive), but you don’t have to spend big to get one that’s sturdy, chic, and versatile. Amazon shoppers rave that this Anne Klein bracelet watch — which is currently on sale for just $41 — “looks and feels expensive.” One customer noted that the dainty, two-toned watch is “so classy but not in your face” while another wrote, “This product checks all the boxes” due to its “excellent quality,” comfort, and ability to be dressed up or down.

Another Amazon shopper-favorite is this 53-percent-off stainless steel watch by Michael Kors, which boasts more than 9,400 five-star ratings. Featuring a round face and a 20 millimeter-thick band, one shopper called the watch a “classic beauty” while another loved that it was “beautiful, simple, lightweight, [and] chic.”

For a more delicate look, I’m personally obsessed with Coach’s Cary Watch, which has a thin, bangle-inspired band that features the brand’s signature ‘C’ logo and a round face. According to one shopper, this pick can be worn “day or night” thanks to the “very elegant, classy” design. Another person agreed, saying the watch looks even “more beautiful in person” and that they’ve dressed it up and down, adding that it “looks good no matter which way you go.”

And if you’re loyal to your Apple Watch but also wanting to try out the look, this band from Kate Spade transforms your smartwatch into a chic timepiece. A customer wrote that the “gold matches the Apple Watch perfectly” while another was happy to find a more elegant alternative to the included silicone band.

Try out the quiet luxury accessory celebrities can’t stop wearing today and (because watches never go out of style) love it for years to come.

