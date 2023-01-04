Kylie Jenner Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Staple Winter Accessory

You can get the look starting at just $15 on Amazon.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

MEGA/GC Images

When dressing for winter, it often feels like you have to choose between style and practicality. What I want is to show off my newest sweater dress and heeled boots, but what I need is a puffer, scarf, and thick wool socks. But just last week, Kylie Jenner showed how to dress both for the weather and yourself while wearing a vintage Alaïa jacket that quickly went viral. While the shearling detailed coat might have stolen the show (and is something I’ll be coveting for years to come), it’s another winter accessory that caught my eye.

Jenner is the latest celebrity to wear a fuzzy bucket hat, making one of last year’s hottest winter trends already a 2023 contender. Just last week, Kate Hudson rocked the style with her grandma-core, snow-lodge inspired outfit, and Gigi Hadid showed that the Muppet-esque hat can be paired with an equally fuzzy coat. The winter accessory that helps you stay warm while looking good, and we found three celebrity-inspired Amazon styles you can shop today.

Sydbecs Winter Bucket Hat Fluffy Faux Fur

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Sydbec’s winter bucket hat is lined in a plush faux fur and available in 38 colors, including a classic black like Kylie’s choice, as well as a vibrant yellow à la Gigi Hadid. In addition to the look, shoppers were impressed with this hat’s warmth (like I said, it’s the accessory that does both). One wrote that this was “so warm” they were able to stay “cozy even though it was below freezing out.”

And while Sydbec’s might only be $17, this customer-loved option from Umeepar is on sale for just $20.

Sydbecs Winter Bucket Hat Fluffy Faux Fur

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $23); amazon.com

This fuzzy hat that’s available in 46 colors is a shopper-favorite, with over 1,500 five-star ratings. One, who called this their “favorite hat ever,” noted that they love the hat’s inside drawstring that allows you to adjust the size according to your head, writing that it, “fits perfectly…[and] goes with absolutely everything!” Another described the hat as, “fuzzy, comfortable, and adorbs,” adding that it can “spice up [any] outfit.”

For something a little different, you could opt for this teddy bucket hat from Rulala that one shopper called “stylish” “comfortable” and a “must-have,” with another describing it as “snuggly warm.”

Rulala Fancy Women's Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Grab this winter’s trendiest, celebrity-approved accessory on Amazon, where prices start at just $15.

