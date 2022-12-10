Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD

Only a few dresses have reached icon status. There’s the naked dress, which was famously first introduced to us by Carrie Bradshaw and has been reimagined year after year since, and the little black dress, which has had such a cultural impact we simply refer to it as the LBD. And though it’s a classic, that hasn’t made the little black dress exempt from reinterpretation, either. As we’re heading into the holiday season, celebrities like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Zoe Saldaña have been wearing an updated, elevated version of the fashion staple.

Though stars have swapped out the classic mini style for a longer hem, the slinky version of the staple maintains the sexiness of the LBD with a low neckline and elegant draping, sometimes with a twist including shiny, sequined, and see-through fabric. We can’t stop thinking about how this reinvention of a classic feels perfectly timed for this month’s holiday parties, so we found 10 on-trend dresses you can shop at your favorite retailers, including Nordstrom, Free People, and Amazon.

A little elegance meets a whole lot of sexy with this dress from ASTR the Label, which brings together a classic cowl neckline with a leg-baring side slit. The material is soft and slightly shiny, with a silk-like feel. Shoppers wrote that they loved how this dress fit, with one noting that it “hangs beautifully on [their] frame” and another, who mentioned that they often struggle to find dresses that fit their curves, said that they were, “ seriously impressed” with this flattering dress that didn’t require a “a sticky bra or Spanx.”

Amazon

Shop now: from $95; amazon.com

Lean into the holiday season with this sequined number from J.Crew, which is currently 52 percent off. The Invite Dress features a structured top with a bustier neckline and has a straight design. It’s relatively simple, but thanks to a mid-thigh leg slit and festive fabric, this dress is instantly elevated.

J. Crew

Shop now: $190 (Originally $398); jcrew.com

Reformation could be your one-stop shop for a slinky black dress, with a number of styles that fit the celebrity-approved trend. One of our favorites is the Ady Dress, which is made out of a super-soft and incredibly-chic velvet. The neck scoops a little low, offering just a touch of skin, and the straps have a chain-link design. It’s the simple details and elegant fit that makes this dress both incredibly sexy and a holiday party must-have.

Reformation

Shop now: $328; thereformation.com

For your holiday parties and New Year’s Eve bashes, embrace the latest celebrity trend with this elevated interpretation of a classic style.