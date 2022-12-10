Celebrity Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD You can shop the look starting at $60. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Only a few dresses have reached icon status. There’s the naked dress, which was famously first introduced to us by Carrie Bradshaw and has been reimagined year after year since, and the little black dress, which has had such a cultural impact we simply refer to it as the LBD. And though it’s a classic, that hasn’t made the little black dress exempt from reinterpretation, either. As we’re heading into the holiday season, celebrities like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Zoe Saldaña have been wearing an updated, elevated version of the fashion staple. Though stars have swapped out the classic mini style for a longer hem, the slinky version of the staple maintains the sexiness of the LBD with a low neckline and elegant draping, sometimes with a twist including shiny, sequined, and see-through fabric. We can’t stop thinking about how this reinvention of a classic feels perfectly timed for this month’s holiday parties, so we found 10 on-trend dresses you can shop at your favorite retailers, including Nordstrom, Free People, and Amazon. The Drop Zayne Holiday Shine Slip Dress, $60 Asos Design Plunge-Neck Satin Midi Dress, $68 ASTR the Label Gaia Dress, from $95 & Other Stories Chain Necklace Midi Dress, $119 Free People Keep Me Up Maxi, $128 Bardot Lili Satin Slip Dress, $149 J.Crew Invite Dress, $190 (Originally $398) Reformation Colwyn Knit Dress, $218 Reformation Ady Dress, $328 Delfi Solie Dress, $398 A little elegance meets a whole lot of sexy with this dress from ASTR the Label, which brings together a classic cowl neckline with a leg-baring side slit. The material is soft and slightly shiny, with a silk-like feel. Shoppers wrote that they loved how this dress fit, with one noting that it “hangs beautifully on [their] frame” and another, who mentioned that they often struggle to find dresses that fit their curves, said that they were, “ seriously impressed” with this flattering dress that didn’t require a “a sticky bra or Spanx.” Amazon Shop now: from $95; amazon.com Lean into the holiday season with this sequined number from J.Crew, which is currently 52 percent off. The Invite Dress features a structured top with a bustier neckline and has a straight design. It’s relatively simple, but thanks to a mid-thigh leg slit and festive fabric, this dress is instantly elevated. J. Crew Shop now: $190 (Originally $398); jcrew.com Reformation could be your one-stop shop for a slinky black dress, with a number of styles that fit the celebrity-approved trend. One of our favorites is the Ady Dress, which is made out of a super-soft and incredibly-chic velvet. The neck scoops a little low, offering just a touch of skin, and the straps have a chain-link design. It’s the simple details and elegant fit that makes this dress both incredibly sexy and a holiday party must-have. Reformation Shop now: $328; thereformation.com For your holiday parties and New Year’s Eve bashes, embrace the latest celebrity trend with this elevated interpretation of a classic style. Shop More InStyle-Approved Fashion: I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle, and Now I’m Obsessed The Jacket That Every InStyle Editor Has Belongs On Your Holiday Wishlist The Ab-Baring Yellow Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore on Her Honeymoon Is Up to 70% Off Right Now