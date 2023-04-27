14 Celeb Travel Outfits That Are Equal Parts Comfy and Stylish

A great travel outfit is a lot like a bank heist: seemingly impossible to pull off, but if done just right, it becomes the stuff of legend. Dramatic analogy? Sure, but putting together a travel ‘fit that’s just as cute as it is comfy is no easy feat, which is why we like to turn to celebrity travel outfits to show us how it’s done.



Celebs from all walks of life, from models to actors to influencers, travel constantly. They’re also in the unenviable position of being photographed constantly, as well, which means they — and their clothes — have to be pretty much always prepared for an aggressively wide-lens paparazzi shot at a moment’s notice.



Aside from flying private instead of commercial, celebs travel a lot like us. They travel to work events, romantic getaways, and go on family vacations, so we’ve curated celebrity travel outfits that run the gamut from business casual to girls' trip fun, and everything in between. Trust us, these celeb travel looks are so good, you’ll be booking yourself a solo vacay just for the chance to try one on.

Because of this, celebs and their stylists, have created a veritable Pinterest board of plane-, train-, and automobile-worthy outfits that are both chic and cozy, bossed up and breathable, unbothered and unwrinkled (or, if wrinkled, done so purposely and with panache). Almost all of the 14 celebrity travel outfits below include wardrobe staples you probably already have in your closet, plus trending pieces you might have never thought to slip into for a red-eye flight.



Heidi Klum's Silky PJ's

Getty Images

The fashion gods have, in a rare act of benevolence, agreed that we can all wear pajamas outside of the house. Pairing your best printed pajama set with a matching carry-on will keep things looking cohesive and intentional.

Shop Similar: Olivia Von Halle Lila Crocodile-Print Silk Pajama Set, $495 (Originally $660).



Jennifer Lopez's Casual Earth Tones

Getty Images

This traveling 'fit worn by J.Lo proves that the right color can radically transform even the most basic separates. In heather gray, this would be a groutfit, but in burnt orange, it's positively luxe. Pair an earth-toned sweatsuit with a pair of pristine kicks and you've got yourself a travel look worthy of Jenny from the Block.

Shop Similar: Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger in Soft Persimmon, $89, and Athleta Sundown Hoodie Sweatshirt in Soft Persimmon, $99.



Ashley Graham's Oversized Bomber

Getty Images

Ashley Graham’s bomber jacket and slinky mididress are a perfect example of style and comfort coming together in perfect harmony. There’s nothing frumpy about a clingy body-con number, but a dress like this is actually stealthily cozy, especially in a breathable cotton or cotton blend. And under on-trend oversized outerwear? This look is *chef’s kiss.*

Shop Similar: Baum Und Pferdgarten Blayke Jacket, $399, and Quince Tencel Rib Knit Sleeveless Dress, $40.



Elle Fanning's Linen Suit

Getty Images

Wrinkles happen when you travel and unless you've got an assistant on standby with a mini steamer, you've just got to accept they happen. One way to work around wrinkles while traveling is to simply lean in and opt for a 'fit in a fabric that's naturally wrinkle-prone, like Elle Fanning's linen suit.

Shop Similar: Dissh Norah Natural Linen Pant, $100, and Cresent Hanson Flax Linen Blazer, $162.



Olivia Wilde's Wide-Leg Jeans

Getty Images

Jeans don't have to be uncomfortable. In fact, the right pair of jeans can feel like pajamas. Slip into a wide-leg pair, toss on a blazer and a silky blouse and you've got a first-class look that feels snuggly, not snug.

Shop Similar: 7 For All Mankind Luxe Vintage Ultra High Rise Jo Jeans in Gaze, $131 (Originally $218).



Tessa Thompson's Sheer Dress

One way to wear a dress while traveling without sacrificing the comfort of pants is to just wear both. That's what Tessa Thompson did while traveling to a film festival and frankly, we're shook by how cool this look is.

Shop Similar: AllSaints Hanna Iris Dress, $219.



Eva Longoria's Twist-Front Dress

Getty Images

Simple details can speak volumes and a great way to find an A+ travel outfit is to find a comfy style you love, add a twist, and call it a day. Eva Longoria's cotton sundress looks comfortable AF, but the front twist gives it a little something extra. Paired with a breathable linen blazer, you've got a look that's sleek, sophisticated, and comfortable.

Shop Similar: Lulu's Summer Journey Black Tie-Front Cutout Midi Dress, $69.

Jodie Turner-Smith's Ombre Suit

Getty Images

Sheer is inescapable and we adore how Jodie Turner-Smith made this trend travel-friendly. Chiffon is a lightweight fabric so we definitely recommend wearing layers if you opt for a sheer suit like Turner-Smith's, but we guarantee it'll be the comfiest head-turning look you've ever traveled in.

Shop Similar: DOLAN Sheer Blazer, $118.



Barbie Ferreira's Mock Neck Maxidress

Getty Images

There's no peer-reviewed study that proves that a long-sleeved, mock turtleneck maxidress is as close as you can get to wearing a Snuggie without actually wearing a Snuggie, but we think it's a strong hypothesis. Nothing says luxe like this look. Just swap out Barbie Ferreira's stilettos for a pair of flatform shoes and you'll be ready for anything, including a layover.

Shop Similar: Elyse Walker Long Sleeve Turtleneck Dress, $265.

Jourdan Dunn's Parachute Pants

Getty Images

It's amazing how much a bold silhouette can transform a basic outfit. Case in point: Jourdan Dunn's travel tracksuit, which serves an insane amount of look thanks to the voluminous draping. We recommend pairing wide-leg pants like Jourdan's with a cropped jacket.

Shop Similar: Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant, $128, and Alo Yoga Clubhouse Jacket, $138.



Julianne Moore's Gold Buttoned Blazer

Getty Images

Regardless of your method of transportation, chances are temperatures will vary widely when you travel. Seriously, the vast difference between airport and airplane air conditioning temps should be illegal — so it’s always a good idea to dress in breathable separates and to layer with chic foldable separates, like Julianne Moore's gold-buttoned blazer.

Shop Similar: Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket, $695.



Gigi Hadid's Statement Sweatshirt

Getty Images

One surefire way to elevate a basic piece like a crewneck sweatshirt is to opt for one that's a whole lot of look thanks to a bold print or pattern. Fashion-forward and incredibly comfy? Count us in. The addition of a pair of bike shorts gives this look a trending edge.

Shop Similar: Forever 21 Def Leppard Fleece Pullover, $35.



Rita Ora's Puffy Sandals

Getty Images

Chunky platform sandals are having a moment and they're a great way to elevate an otherwise super casual traveling outfit as Rita Ora recently proved. The combination of a puffy, athletic-inspired sandal, boyfriend jeans, and oversized outerwear earns you major cool points without sacrificing comfort. Just look that that mule to heel ratio and tell us those shoes aren't comfy AF.

Shop Similar: R0AM Strata Platform Sandals, $185.





Kim Kardashian's Retro Sweats

Getty Images

Leave it to a Kardashian to make us fall in love with a style of pants we've been ignoring for years. These satiny, striped pants offer a modern take on the classic track pants that feels both forward-looking and retro. Add a simple crop top and you're golden.

Shop Similar: Adidas Satin Adibreak Pants, $80.