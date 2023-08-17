Inside Hollywood's Exclusive Girls-Only Summer Soirée

If “treat yourself” were a soirée, film and TV producer Jennifer Klein’s exclusive Day of Indulgence fete would be it. The annual star-studded event is held at Klein’s Brentwood, Calif. bungalow every August and vets like Alison Janney, Tyra Banks, and Mindy Kaling show up religiously to indulge in the many treats on the grounds. But it’s not just the goodies that brings them — and DOI newbies like Uzo Aduba and Tiffany Haddish — out in droves. The warm sisterhood vibe that flows throughout the event creates an environment where new friendships blossom and old friends bond further.

“It’s just like a nice girl's afternoon,” Kaley Cuoco told InStyle Sunday at the party. “It’s really sweet to be able to bond with other women. Our business is so in flux right now. So, it's nice to be able to do this and get together.”

Klein, who celebrated the event’s 25th anniversary, told InStyle she looks forward to bringing the women together year after year. “This year, I wanted to provide the ladies with a respite from all the madness of our challenging times,” she said. “I love giving my guests a sense of community that everyone is craving.”

Amy Graves for InStyle

The extravaganza kicked off in the driveway. As guests like Jordana Brewster arrived, baristas served up an assortment of pick-me-up beverages, including LiveMore Organics smoothies, Health-Ade kombucha, and Shake Shack non-dairy shakes. Brewster couldn’t resist grabbing a cup of Caffe Luxxe's cold brew.

And that was just the beginning. Inside the cozy home, colorful Flowermaid floral arrangements topped tables and snacks were at every turn. Mini Nuts.com packets, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Crumbl cookies, Sprinkles brownies, and Baked by Melissa cupcakes were just a few of the bites guests noshed on.

“I’ve never seen these before!” Kelly Rowland raved as she picked up a packet of just-released plant-based Reese’s chocolate. Meanwhile, Kaling snagged a pack of Honest organic gummies and Haddish swooned over Carnegie Deli’s confections. “I loved those cheesecake bites!” she said.

Amy Graves for InStyle

As Rowland arrived in a green ruffled dress and gold Cult Gaia heels, Insecure alums Yvonne Orji, clad in a tropical-print Farm Rio dress, and Natasha Rothwell greeted her with hugs and compliments. “You look so good!” Orji told Rowland.

“It's like a reunion,” Orji told InStyle. “I walk in. I see Tyra, Natasha, Dominique Fishback. We can give each other flowers and also enjoy the sun, some nice food, and good freebies.”

Speaking of Banks, who has attended the event since the very first one, the supermodel arrived wearing a SMiZE & DREAM shirt to rep her ice cream brand, which was on site. She and Fishback, among others, were spooning mini cups of the sweet treat.

"It’s so crazy to see how this has grown,” Banks said before mentioning how the day also provides networking opportunities. “I had an overall deal at Disney that started at this party. And that's what men [do]. They get together outside of an office or Zoom. I love to see the power that's happening here between women and women in power.”

Amy Graves for InStyle

Meanwhile, squeals erupted as Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, greeted Aduba as she walked inside, who was glowing in a Nanette Lepore printed dress. “If you need a babysitter, call me!” Nash said.

“It's my first time ever coming and I'm loving it,” Aduba told InStyle as she rubbed her baby bump. “It's so beautiful. The community of women having just like a day of enjoyment, a day of indulgence, and getting the sort of pampering that I think we all like to see or experience after a day's hard work.”

Nash shared that sentiment, saying, “I love the sisterhood of it all. Being able to run into people who you may be fans of and haven't had a chance to meet. I also really love the products. I love the things we get to take home. I use them and if I really love it, I support the business. I purchase from my friends and my family. It feeds your soul. The vibe is very relaxed and full of love.”

Amy Graves for InStyle

In addition to the snacks, a custom Bristol Farms salad bar, complete with bowls of chicken, Gimme Organic seaweed snacks, plantain chips, and more sat at the center of the living room, and Tocaya burritos were stacked on the side. “[The salad bar] is a vibe,” High School Musical alum Monique Coleman, who arrived with Fishback, said as she two-stepped in front of a snack bar. “I’m over here doing the salad dance.”

The salad bar became a hangout spot of sorts, with Leslie Mann and Kathryn Hahn chatting on one side, and Banks, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Aduba catching up on another, all while mixing and mingling.

Attendees also had plenty of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to choose from: FIJI water (which pregnant Whitney Cummings sipped), mini Don Julio Tequila cocktails and watermelon Don Julio margaritas. “Have you tried the watermelon margaritas?!” Christina Hendricks exclaimed as she sipped the Don Julio Rosado concoction and chatted with her Good Girls co-star, Retta. Guests also picked up cups of Justin winery rosé and hydrated with Spindrift spiked strawberry lemonade, Suja wellness shots, and Nuun piña colada mocktails.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Vanessa Bayer and Cobie Smulders, who arrived together in completely unplanned coordinating green ensembles (Bayer rocked a printed dress and Smulders donned a blazer and matching trousers) walked around the event together. “We always text each other [before the event]. We're like, ‘I'm so excited,’” Beyer said. “This is the place that I discover products that I use in my life, Smulders added. “Jennifer curates such a great list.”

The backyard was the main hub — with several female-founded brands — where vendors handed guests Nest diffusers and fragrances, comfy Cosabella lace thongs, Fresh moisturizers customized to their unique skin regimens, Quay sunglasses from the brand’s new fall collection, female-owned Lion Pose’s Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum, and selects from Benefit’s beloved POREfessional line.

Amy Graves for InStyle

They also received Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream and C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, Halo 42’s Copaiba Nourishing Face and Body Elixir, The Maker fragrances, Gorjana jewelry, vegan leather Makeup Junkie fanny packs, printed Brooklinen robes and sheet sets, Upneeq eye treatments, and dae Hair’s Road Trip Hair Kits.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Rowland fell in love with a few brands in the backyard — and the general vibe of the event. “The energy with all the women in here has been great. I love that part of it the most,” Rowland told InStyle before showing off the glow the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration face cream gave her hand.

“I’m a product whore, and the way it took its time to get through the layers of my skin,” she added. She also was taken by the Halo 42’s elixir. “[Founder Tim Quinn]’s intention behind the product and how he spoke to me was really sweet. I'm excited to use that product on my son tonight when I'm rubbing his feet.”

Amy Graves for InStyle

Tia Mowry hit the backyard with a friend in a white ALC blazer and Frame jeans ripped at the hems and walked around the event wearing Quay sunglasses she grabbed from the table.

“I just love how intentional they are with their brand,” Mowry said of The Maker’s scents. “There is a lover scent that is just great. You're setting out an intention of having a partner and being aligned with that partner. Like what better way to put out a beacon of light?”

As for Haddish, she loved her Brooklinen bathrobe so much that she walked around the event in it. “I think I'm gonna start a new trend where I just walk around in a Brooklinen robe,” Haddish joked. “This is perfect for right out the shower, long day, take your shower, put your Brooklinen robe on, and just get in bed and go to sleep.”

Amy Graves for InStyle

The Quay, dae Hair, and The Maker tables were big hits at the event. Mowry, Cuoco, and Orji all wore the brand’s sunglasses around the party and stopped to experience The Maker’s scents. “I just love these Quay glasses,” Kuoco said. “In fact, I still have a pair from five years ago at this event that I wear. It's still my favorite brand to this day.”

Inside Klein’s home, bedrooms were set up like mini boutiques. Cuoco, Alexandra Daddario, Leslie Mann, and more shopped at pop-ups from THE GREAT., jewelry brand Maria Tash (which also offered piercings), Veronica Beard, and Splendid.

Right across the way outside, attendees relaxed poolside and received facial treatments that used Peach & Lily and Patchology products and a ZIIP facial toning device. They also enjoyed oxygen facials with Kate Somerville products. In the living room, Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Shannon, Janney, and Haddish sat down for a next-level treatment using Hydrafacial, which hydrates and plumps lips.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Mani-pedi stations were on the front porch. Hendricks kicked back in her floral Vampire’s Wife dress as a pedicurist painted Dazzle Dry nail polish on her toes. Meanwhile, Swarm star Fishback sat down for a manicure in a printed Nike ensemble after enjoying a massage from beloved Los Angeles spa Milk + Honey.

Other guests indulged in mini massages using Biography, Naturopathica, and OSEA products, hand and foot massages infused with iS Clinical and EO products, and reflexology with Moroccanoil favorites. Nearby, acupuncturist Kai Wellness put crystal ear seeds on guests to stimulate pressure points.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Fishback, who returned for the second year, was wearing her first pearl necklace, which she picked up from Gorjana. “I'm all about tapping into my feminine energy,” Fishback told InStyle. “[I’m from] Brooklyn and there's a roughness to it. And I came to L.A. to try to explore the softer side ... like what if I'm a pearl girl, after all?”

She also raved about Makeup Junkie’s new fanny packs and dished on how she became a fan of the brand after taking home one of their bags last year. “I used one and now I use it to travel every year. When I saw them, I was excited.”

Amy Graves for InStyle

As they left the event, each guest took home another major gift: LeSportSac bags to hold the items they picked up at the event and silver (a nod to the event’s 25-year history) or rose gold Samsonite suitcases packed with more surprises. Inside were Madewell jeans, HOKA sneakers, Petite Plume pajamas, T3’s Afar Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer, Sam Edelman Gigi sandals, Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wands, Aritzia Alanya pants, HigherDOSE Supercharge Copper Body Brush, and more.