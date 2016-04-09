Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Adorable Photo of Her Son

There’s no denying Alessandra Ambrosio’s kids are the apple of her eye. The model and fashion designer shares sweet family pictures on social media so often that son Noah Phoenix has his own hashtag boasting more than 1,000 tags—not bad for an almost-four-year old!

The mom of two gave fans a look inside her quiet Friday night at home last night, posting an image of her youngest snuggled up, sleeping on top of the covers captioned: "Cozy Friday Night." We can’t be sure, but it seems the little one may have passed out in his day clothes, begging the question: Was it movie night, board games, or an epic storytelling session that tired him out?

