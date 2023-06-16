Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend

I found 10 options, starting at $26.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on June 16, 2023 @ 12:00AM

Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Photo:

Backgrid

As a fashion editor, I see my fair share of trends. One of the biggest style movements of the year? Cargo pants. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton has worn the ‘90s trend, sending the bottoms to the forefront of the fashion industry. But a summer version of the coveted style has just entered the chat: the cargo skirt.   

Cargo skirts are just like cargo pants, except, they’re way shorter, and in my opinion, way cuter. Available from top retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, the cool girl-approved garments range from mini to long options and are available in neutral hues and denim alike. Even better, I found 10 editor-approved picks, starting at $26. 

10 Editor-Approved Cargo Skirts 

But why not just stick with your OG cargo pants? Are cargo skirts really all that better? It’s not that they’re superior to the edgy bottoms, but rather, cargo skirts are the ideal choice for summer. Long trousers trap heat, making you sweaty and hot, while their looser alternative features an open bottom, keeping you cool while putting on a leggy display. 

Cargo skirts are also uncomplicated, offering a practical and versatile styling option for many. Throw on a pair of sneakers and a plain white tank for a weekend picnic, or slip on some strappy sandals and a bodysuit for a night out on the town. Another option is to add a pair of spandex shorts underneath the separate to keep you feeling secure and covered no matter the occasion. Best of all, you’re guaranteed a spot to stash your lip balm, bobby pins, and coins thanks to the skirts’ countless pockets.

Amazon Uaneo Long Cargo Skirt for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com

Nordstrom BDG Urban Outfitters Pleated Cotton Cargo Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Amazon Kmbangi Low Waist Mini Skirt for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Accessorizing your new wardrobe staple is seamless to do, as well. Build on the statement-making skirt with a stretchy belt or get creative with a chain-link waistband. A fanny pack running across the waistline is another surefire way to curate a drool-worthy ensemble.  

But I get it; the cargo trend isn’t for everyone. Some would rather leave it in the ‘90s and say Bye Bye Bye. Unfortunately for that crowd, the revival of cargo skirts is here to stay, and it’s all thanks to the surplus of celebrities wearing the trend.

Dixie D’Amelio shared her version of the look on Instagram, while Emily Ratajkowski wore it not once, but twice. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner even showed us how to rock longer versions of the skirts, pairing them with solid-colored tops and fishnet shirts. And if I know anything when it comes to fashion, it’s that celebrities have a chokehold on style trends, so you can expect to continue seeing cargo skirts. 

Maybe you’re not convinced that cargo skirts are for you, but maybe, just maybe, you’re still curious. Whether that’s you or you’re fully obsessed with the summer-approved must-have, shop the ‘90s-inspired bottoms, below.     

Amazon BDG Urban Outfitters Y2K Cotton Cargo Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Free People Nevada Cotton & Linen Cargo Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Amazon Verdusa Women's Casual Split Thigh High Waist Denim Long Cargo Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Amazon Wdirara Women's Low Waist Button Bodycon Mini Cargo Denim Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Nordstrom Edikted Janelle Low Rise Cotton Cargo Miniskirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $63; nordstrom.com

Amazon Avanova Women's High Waist Cargo Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

