The “Ugly” Sandal Style Worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Is My Summer Go-to

My favorite fisherman pair is on sale at Amazon right now.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Bieber Inspired Me To Add Fisherman Sandals To My Wardrobe
Photo:

Backgrid

One of my favorite summer shoes of all time are fisherman sandals. Yes, they leave the worst tan lines on your feet, and some may even consider them a little “ugly,” but they have the most timeless and unique look across sandals, in my opinion. While they aren't the trending sandal of the moment like platforms and metallics, they are super comfy and a part of my own personal style. But I won't lie; I was so excited to see my style icon Hailey Bieber wearing a pair with socks, shorts, and a T-shirt, making me feel slightly cooler reaching for the style. She wore them twice with similar styling, and then a few other celebs like Taylor Swift and Elle Fanning followed suit.

While I'm crossing my fingers that the boat-side summer shoe has a resurgence, my white Dream Pairs Fisherman Platform Sandals desperately need replacing. And with celebs popping up wearing the shoe style, I want to make sure I'm adding positive publicity to my favorite style while they're gaining momentum.

My go-to fisherman sandals come in black, white, brown, nude, and silver, ranging from sizes 6 through 11. They feature a gladiator-style design with an open-toe front to keep feet cool, an adjustable buckle strap for a custom fit, and a cushioned insole that maximizes comfort and offers a bit of bounce to each step. The sandal also features a chunky platform that is lightweight and slip-resistant. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can shop the sandals for up to 30 percent off right now in select colors and sizes.

Dream Pairs Fisherman Platform Sandals 

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women Fisherman Platform

Amazon

The Dream Pairs sandals have been my go-to this summer for many reasons. I can walk in them for hours, they go with practically everything in my closet, and the straps don't dig into my feet like other sandals do. When I wear them while I’m out for the day, I don't have to stress that halfway through running my errands, I need to switch shoes.

I have walked up and down the streets of New York countless times in these shoes, and they feel like walking on a cloud from the start of the day till the end. I also love a good platform sole on my sandals for extra height, but many of my other platform shoes weigh me down. The platform on these sandals are so lightweight that they feel like you have nothing on at all. 

Shop more colors of my favorite Dream Pairs Fisherman Platform Sandal below.

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women Fisherman Platform Sandals Strappy Low Y2K Gladiator Sandals Soft Cushion Buckle Comfort Flatform Sandals

Amazon
Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women Fisherman Platform

Amazon
Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women Fisherman Platform

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Bra-Free Summer Thanks to Style Hack I've Repurchased
I'm a 34DD and I’ve Been Going Bra-Free All Summer Thanks to This $12 Style Hack
applying eye cream
I’ve Been on the Hunt for a Dark Circle Eraser for 20 Years, and I Finally Found One
Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood and the Style Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood, and the Style Is on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
Related Articles
applying eye cream
I’ve Been on the Hunt for a Dark Circle Eraser for 20 Years, and I Finally Found One
Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood and the Style Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood, and the Style Is on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
Demi Moore
The Mascara Demi Moore Uses for Her "Minimal" Makeup Look Is Also My Go-To, and It's 40% Off Right Now
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Elevated Version of the Comfy Sandal Celebrities Wear on Repeat
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This 50% Off Maxi Dress Is "Comfortable and Flattering"
The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
The Best Beach Sandals
The 16 Best Beach Sandals in 2023
Helen Mirren's Go-To Sneaker Brand Dropped Line of Wearable Masterpieces
The Sneaker Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a Line of Wearable Masterpieces in This Unique Collab
Bali Bra
74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day
Summer Version of Demi Moore and Sydney Sweeneyâs Effortless Style Staple
Amazon’s Best-Selling Jean Shorts From a Hollywood-Loved Brand Are Still on Sale for Up to 68% Off
White Sneakers
I’m Replacing My Favorite Comfy Sneakers From Rihanna and Selena Gomez’s Go-To Brand While They’re on Sale
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Jennier Garner alo yoga
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering," Shoppers Say — and They’re Up to 73% Off
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Princess Diana Jantzen Swimsuit Sale
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It at Amazon
Composite of the Best Heels of 2023 including Vivaia Square-Toe Chunky Heels and Les Petits Jouers Pink Jane Mirror Pumps
The 13 Best Heels of 2023 from Platforms to Pumps