The “Ugly” Sandal Style Worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Is My Summer Go-to

One of my favorite summer shoes of all time are fisherman sandals. Yes, they leave the worst tan lines on your feet, and some may even consider them a little “ugly,” but they have the most timeless and unique look across sandals, in my opinion. While they aren't the trending sandal of the moment like platforms and metallics, they are super comfy and a part of my own personal style. But I won't lie; I was so excited to see my style icon Hailey Bieber wearing a pair with socks, shorts, and a T-shirt, making me feel slightly cooler reaching for the style. She wore them twice with similar styling, and then a few other celebs like Taylor Swift and Elle Fanning followed suit.

While I'm crossing my fingers that the boat-side summer shoe has a resurgence, my white Dream Pairs Fisherman Platform Sandals desperately need replacing. And with celebs popping up wearing the shoe style, I want to make sure I'm adding positive publicity to my favorite style while they're gaining momentum.

My go-to fisherman sandals come in black, white, brown, nude, and silver, ranging from sizes 6 through 11. They feature a gladiator-style design with an open-toe front to keep feet cool, an adjustable buckle strap for a custom fit, and a cushioned insole that maximizes comfort and offers a bit of bounce to each step. The sandal also features a chunky platform that is lightweight and slip-resistant. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can shop the sandals for up to 30 percent off right now in select colors and sizes.

Dream Pairs Fisherman Platform Sandals

Amazon

The Dream Pairs sandals have been my go-to this summer for many reasons. I can walk in them for hours, they go with practically everything in my closet, and the straps don't dig into my feet like other sandals do. When I wear them while I’m out for the day, I don't have to stress that halfway through running my errands, I need to switch shoes.

I have walked up and down the streets of New York countless times in these shoes, and they feel like walking on a cloud from the start of the day till the end. I also love a good platform sole on my sandals for extra height, but many of my other platform shoes weigh me down. The platform on these sandals are so lightweight that they feel like you have nothing on at all.

Shop more colors of my favorite Dream Pairs Fisherman Platform Sandal below.

Amazon

Amazon