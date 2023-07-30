Celebrity Oprah Winfrey Oprah and Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Spanx Essentials Are Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom Right Now From butt-lifting leggings to the collection Oprah said feels like “buttah.” By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 30, 2023 @ 07:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images It’s no secret that Spanx has an A-list fanbase with Kylie Jenner, Helen Mirren, and so many more wearing the brand. Who wouldn’t be obsessed with its body-enhancing separates that range from shapewear to leggings? But, it is news when top celeb-loved pieces go on mega sale. For a limited time during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can score tons of coveted Spanx pieces — including undies, dresses, skirts, and shorts — for as low as $42. Even better, celebrity-worn essentials are discounted alongside closet must-haves, and I’m sharing my top eight picks with you, below. Booty Boost Active High-Waist 7/8 Leggings, $65 (Originally $98) AirEssentials Cocoon Cardigan, $99 (Originally $148) Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $99 (Originally $148) Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (Originally $98) 4-Inch Stretch Twill Shorts, $52 (Originally $78) Suit Your Fancy High-Waist Thong, $42 (Originally $64) Yes Pleats Dress, $85 (Originally $128) High-Waist Straight-Leg Ponte Pants, $99 (Originally $148) Booty Boost Active High-Waist 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $65 If these booty-boosting leggings look familiar, that’s because Jennifer Garner wears them on repeat with oversized sweatshirts. They feature sweat-wicking properties, a hidden pocket, comfortable waistband, double-layer material, and the perfect amount of compression; I get it, Jen — I’d wear them around the clock, too. Best of all, they’re 34 percent off. AirEssentials Cocoon Cardigan Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $148 $99 We can’t talk about Spanx without mentioning Oprah. She’s worn multiple pieces from the brand, but specifically fancies the AirEssentials collection, calling the fabric “light as air,” “loose and lightweight,” and equating the feel to “buttah.” Oh yeah, and this discounted Cocoon Cardigan with a scuba knit fabric is from that exact line, so get ready to snuggle up in this cozy, open-front cardigan for less. Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $148 $99 Make like Rebel Wilson and Karlie Kloss by shimmying into a Spanx bodysuit. This cupped option includes mid-thigh shorts, clean seams that appear invisible under clothing, and a gusset that can easily be pulled aside for bathroom breaks. Most importantly, the shaping fabric will keep you looking sleek, while the thin straps are removable, adjustable, and convertible. Shop this $49-off pick in both black and beige. Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $65 I know it’s summer, but hear me out: Leather leggings are a multi-seasonal staple that can be styled with tanks and oversized T-shirts alike, but these are even more special since Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, and Shay Mitchell have all worn this exact faux pair. Made popular by their shaping power and top-notch compressive waistband, you’ll reach for them again and again. Not to mention, they’re extremely versatile,as they’re capable of being dressed up or down. 4-Inch Stretch Twill Shorts Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $78 $52 I may not be a celebrity, but I can’t leave you without calling out my favorite on-sale item: Spanx’s twill shorts. The stretchy, pull-on bottoms are beyond comfortable, offering an ideal length and smoothing silhouette. I also can’t get enough of the shorts’ cargo-inspired design, which nods to the trend made popular by Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. If you want more on-sale Spanx styles, you’re in luck. I rounded up a few additional picks for you, below, so get shopping before the sale comes to a close. Suit Your Fancy High-Waist Thong Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $64 $42 Yes Pleats Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 $85 High-Waist Straight-Leg Ponte Pants Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $148 $99 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks My Glow-Inducing Must-Haves From This Oprah-Used Skincare Brand Are on Major Sale I Have Super Oily Skin, but This Filter-Like Powder Keeps Me Shine-Free Even on Disgustingly Humid Days A 76-Year-Old Said the Now-$16 Retinol Body Lotion Loved by 48,000 People Tightened Their “Hanging Neckline”