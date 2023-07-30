Oprah and Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Spanx Essentials Are Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom Right Now

It’s no secret that Spanx has an A-list fanbase with Kylie Jenner, Helen Mirren, and so many more wearing the brand. Who wouldn’t be obsessed with its body-enhancing separates that range from shapewear to leggings? But, it is news when top celeb-loved pieces go on mega sale.

For a limited time during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can score tons of coveted Spanx pieces — including undies, dresses, skirts, and shorts — for as low as $42. Even better, celebrity-worn essentials are discounted alongside closet must-haves, and I’m sharing my top eight picks with you, below.

Booty Boost Active High-Waist 7/8 Leggings

Nordstrom

If these booty-boosting leggings look familiar, that’s because Jennifer Garner wears them on repeat with oversized sweatshirts. They feature sweat-wicking properties, a hidden pocket, comfortable waistband, double-layer material, and the perfect amount of compression; I get it, Jen — I’d wear them around the clock, too. Best of all, they’re 34 percent off.

AirEssentials Cocoon Cardigan

Nordstrom

We can’t talk about Spanx without mentioning Oprah. She’s worn multiple pieces from the brand, but specifically fancies the AirEssentials collection, calling the fabric “light as air,” “loose and lightweight,” and equating the feel to “buttah.” Oh yeah, and this discounted Cocoon Cardigan with a scuba knit fabric is from that exact line, so get ready to snuggle up in this cozy, open-front cardigan for less.

Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Make like Rebel Wilson and Karlie Kloss by shimmying into a Spanx bodysuit. This cupped option includes mid-thigh shorts, clean seams that appear invisible under clothing, and a gusset that can easily be pulled aside for bathroom breaks. Most importantly, the shaping fabric will keep you looking sleek, while the thin straps are removable, adjustable, and convertible. Shop this $49-off pick in both black and beige.

Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

I know it’s summer, but hear me out: Leather leggings are a multi-seasonal staple that can be styled with tanks and oversized T-shirts alike, but these are even more special since Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, and Shay Mitchell have all worn this exact faux pair. Made popular by their shaping power and top-notch compressive waistband, you’ll reach for them again and again. Not to mention, they’re extremely versatile,as they’re capable of being dressed up or down.

4-Inch Stretch Twill Shorts

Nordstrom

I may not be a celebrity, but I can’t leave you without calling out my favorite on-sale item: Spanx’s twill shorts. The stretchy, pull-on bottoms are beyond comfortable, offering an ideal length and smoothing silhouette. I also can’t get enough of the shorts’ cargo-inspired design, which nods to the trend made popular by Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, and more.

If you want more on-sale Spanx styles, you’re in luck. I rounded up a few additional picks for you, below, so get shopping before the sale comes to a close.

Suit Your Fancy High-Waist Thong

Nordstrom

Yes Pleats Dress

Nordstrom

High-Waist Straight-Leg Ponte Pants