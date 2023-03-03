Madewell's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Full of the Divisive Denim Style Celebs Wear on Repeat

Here's what a former employee is buying from the line.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Madewell's Just Dropped a Spring Denim Collection Full of Controversial Styles Celebs Wear on Repeat
Photo:

Madewell/ InStyle

Like the denim itself, many of the jean trends we were holding ourselves to in the 2010s were rigid. It was an era of skinny jeans or bust. But enter the 2020s and the opportunity to have more fun with denim has emerged: At the extreme there’s Julia Fox, and at the every-day level there’s a wide-leg. 

Celebrities have spent the last year swapping out tight jeans for Gen Z-approved new (and recycled) denim trends, from oversized to low-waisted. And now, you can shop those sometimes controversial — but always stylish — cuts at Madewell.

The brand’s latest spring drop, the largest this season, features a number of denim styles we anticipate dominating the upcoming months. As a former Madewell employee who still lives in (and swears by) the brand’s jeans, I sorted through the brand’s expansive new collection to find its five must-have jeans — including celebrity- and supermodel-inspired pairs that are spring 2023 ready — with prices starting at $98. 

Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Heresford Wash

Madewell Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Heresford Wash

Madewell

The resurgence of Y2K styles made way for the return of a denim trend we thought we might never see again. Low-rise jeans, despite initial resistance from many, have been quickly accepted as one of the decade’s hottest trends, worn by Zendaya, as well as supermodels including Gigi and Bella HadidMadewell’s take on the throwback trend includes a casual, lived-in rip above the knee and a baggy fit throughout the legs. In true vintage-inspired style, these are made of 100 percent cotton, meaning that while there will be zero initial stretch, these will shape to your figure over time. 

Shop now: $98; madewell.com

Superwide-Leg Jeans in Burleigh Wash

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Burleigh Wash

Madewell

If there was one denim style we were naming the jean of the 2020’s, it’s the oversized wide-leg. This has become a celebrity staple, worn by Dakota JohnsonKatie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber. And now, you can grab it in an ultra-dark navy wash at Madewell for less than $100. These are high-waisted, with a rise just over 11 inches, and, per the brand, are the widest wide-legs Madewell has ever designed. I mean, if you’re trying a dramatic trend, you might as well go all out.    

Shop now: $98; madewell.com

Cargo Jogger Jeans in Bremerton Wash

Madewell Cargo Jogger Jeans in Bremerton Wash

Madewell

Another throw-back style we’ve seen emerge this year is the cargo pant. While often celebrities have stuck to more comfortable, athletic-wear materials, Jennifer Lopez recently stepped out in a denim pair we haven’t stopped thinking about. Madewell’s Cargo Jogger Jeans provide that same oversized side pocket and a more everyday, comfortable approach to denim thanks to a cotton and tencel blend that allows them to keep their shape while still being soft to the touch. Plus, they’re already on sale.

Shop now: $100 (Originally $138); madewell.com

Baggy Flare Jeans in Luzon Wash

Madewell Baggy Flare Jeans in Luzon Wash: Knee-Slit Edition

Madewell

If you’re not quite ready for a wide-leg but are looking to step outside of your skinny jean comfort zone, consider Jennifer Aniston’s approach and opt for a more flared leg or boot cut. Madewell’s newest flare jeans still provide shape at the waist and butt, starting to loosen up at the thighs and then widening at the bottom. One shopper who wrote that they “love these,” explained that, “the rise is high and flattering” and, despite being labeled “baggy,” still offer a noticeable flare, finishing, “I feel like a ‘90s kid in these.”

Shop now: $108; madewell.com

Superwide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Canvas

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Canvas: Button-Fly Edition

Madewell

Finishing off the brand’s spring denim drop is this all-white pair that features a button fly and a flattering pleated front yoke, which both complements and adds a unique touch to the 11.5-inch high-rise. White jeans are always a warm-weather favorite, and this wide-leg, hardwear-clad selection reminds us of a pair worn by Gigi Hadid. Despite just launching, shoppers are already loving the style. “They fit perfectly with no tightness or pulling anywhere [and] hang beautifully,” wrote one shopper. Another said, “I love the higher waist and the button fly,” commenting that the “sloping pattern of the denim around the waist…adds interest to that area.”

Shop now: $128; madewell.com

For denim drawers in need of an upgrade (and perhaps a wider leg), grab a pair of jeans from Madewell’s just-launched spring collection.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kiss Lashes Falsecara
These $7 At-Home Lash Extensions Allowed Me to Skip Mascara for Days on End
55-Year-Old Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Eye Masks Reduce Crowâs Feet and Soothe Under Eyes â and Theyâre on Sale for $10
Tired Moms Say These Depuffing Under-Eye Masks Are a “Rescue Product” — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Related Articles
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Kristen Stewart Silk Shirt
Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Jennifer Garnerâs Universally Flattering and Multi-Seasonal Jeans Are Under $100 During This Secret Sale
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Jean Brand Is on Mega Sale for Up to 65% Off Right Now
Tan France Says You're Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Tan France Says You’re Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
How to Style Pastel Clothing
How to Wear Pastel Clothing in a Non-Cheesy Way
This Supermodel-Loved Handbag Brand Dropped New Purses for Spring â and They Start at $30
The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Just Single-Handedly Convinced Me That I’m Wearing My Jeans Incorrectly
Best Hair Towels
The 9 Best Hair Towels of 2023 for Faster, Frictionless Drying
How to Style a Duster Coat
10 Fresh Ways to Style a Duster For Spring 2023
Spanx AirLuxe Dress Launch
Oprah Once Crowned This Pillow-Soft Spanx Collection Her "Favorite," and It Just Got Even Better
Nordstrom Denim Roundup
Denim Season Is Around the Corner, and Nordstrom Has Tons of Spring-Ready Styles for Up to 59% Off