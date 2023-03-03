Like the denim itself, many of the jean trends we were holding ourselves to in the 2010s were rigid. It was an era of skinny jeans or bust. But enter the 2020s and the opportunity to have more fun with denim has emerged: At the extreme there’s Julia Fox, and at the every-day level there’s a wide-leg.

Celebrities have spent the last year swapping out tight jeans for Gen Z-approved new (and recycled) denim trends, from oversized to low-waisted. And now, you can shop those sometimes controversial — but always stylish — cuts at Madewell.

The brand’s latest spring drop, the largest this season, features a number of denim styles we anticipate dominating the upcoming months. As a former Madewell employee who still lives in (and swears by) the brand’s jeans, I sorted through the brand’s expansive new collection to find its five must-have jeans — including celebrity- and supermodel-inspired pairs that are spring 2023 ready — with prices starting at $98.



Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Heresford Wash

The resurgence of Y2K styles made way for the return of a denim trend we thought we might never see again. Low-rise jeans, despite initial resistance from many, have been quickly accepted as one of the decade’s hottest trends, worn by Zendaya, as well as supermodels including Gigi and Bella Hadid. Madewell’s take on the throwback trend includes a casual, lived-in rip above the knee and a baggy fit throughout the legs. In true vintage-inspired style, these are made of 100 percent cotton, meaning that while there will be zero initial stretch, these will shape to your figure over time.

Shop now: $98; madewell.com



Superwide-Leg Jeans in Burleigh Wash

If there was one denim style we were naming the jean of the 2020’s, it’s the oversized wide-leg. This has become a celebrity staple, worn by Dakota Johnson, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber. And now, you can grab it in an ultra-dark navy wash at Madewell for less than $100. These are high-waisted, with a rise just over 11 inches, and, per the brand, are the widest wide-legs Madewell has ever designed. I mean, if you’re trying a dramatic trend, you might as well go all out.

Shop now: $98; madewell.com



Cargo Jogger Jeans in Bremerton Wash

Another throw-back style we’ve seen emerge this year is the cargo pant. While often celebrities have stuck to more comfortable, athletic-wear materials, Jennifer Lopez recently stepped out in a denim pair we haven’t stopped thinking about. Madewell’s Cargo Jogger Jeans provide that same oversized side pocket and a more everyday, comfortable approach to denim thanks to a cotton and tencel blend that allows them to keep their shape while still being soft to the touch. Plus, they’re already on sale.

Shop now: $100 (Originally $138); madewell.com



Baggy Flare Jeans in Luzon Wash

If you’re not quite ready for a wide-leg but are looking to step outside of your skinny jean comfort zone, consider Jennifer Aniston’s approach and opt for a more flared leg or boot cut. Madewell’s newest flare jeans still provide shape at the waist and butt, starting to loosen up at the thighs and then widening at the bottom. One shopper who wrote that they “love these,” explained that, “the rise is high and flattering” and, despite being labeled “baggy,” still offer a noticeable flare, finishing, “I feel like a ‘90s kid in these.”

Shop now: $108; madewell.com



Superwide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Canvas

Finishing off the brand’s spring denim drop is this all-white pair that features a button fly and a flattering pleated front yoke, which both complements and adds a unique touch to the 11.5-inch high-rise. White jeans are always a warm-weather favorite, and this wide-leg, hardwear-clad selection reminds us of a pair worn by Gigi Hadid. Despite just launching, shoppers are already loving the style. “They fit perfectly with no tightness or pulling anywhere [and] hang beautifully,” wrote one shopper. Another said, “I love the higher waist and the button fly,” commenting that the “sloping pattern of the denim around the waist…adds interest to that area.”

Shop now: $128; madewell.com

For denim drawers in need of an upgrade (and perhaps a wider leg), grab a pair of jeans from Madewell’s just-launched spring collection.