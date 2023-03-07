15 Celebrity Clothing Lines That Are Surprisingly Good

These days, it’s not unheard of for your favorite celebrities to branch out of the entertainment business and dabble in other industries. Ventures like opening a restaurant, brewing their own spirits, hosting a podcast, and launching a namesake makeup or skincare company are just some examples of the various types of projects we've seen actors and music performers take on in recent years. But as fashion lovers, we’re most excited when we get wind of a new celebrity clothing line to shop — and there are many to choose from.

Celebrity clothing lines, much like celebrity makeup and skincare brands, are often met with a skeptical side-eye and a lot of questions. Did the celeb actually have a hand in designing said clothes, or are they just putting their name on a label and cashing in on its sales? It’s a valid inquiry, and sometimes, that’s exactly the case. But there are plenty of celebrity-born clothing lines that are legitimate and so high quality, they become fashion houses in their own right. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 celebrity clothing lines worth shopping. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed if you add a piece or two to your wardrobe.

The Row

True Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen fans know all too well that after-school sitcoms and straight-to-VHS movies weren’t the twins’ passion. The actresses behind Full House’s little Michelle Tanner set their sights on the fashion world early on; it was evident in the sister’s many television series like You’re Invited, Two of a Kind, So Little Time, and especially in their video game Magical Mystery Mall that these young ladies had an eye for design. Their first clothing line was a collaboration with Walmart back in 1999. Less than a decade later, they’d spearhead into luxury fashion with The Row



The Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson may have gotten her start as a pop princess in the early 2000s, but her continued success is due, in large, to her fashion empire, The Jessica Simpson Collection. Today, the brand is women-led (Simpson and her mother, Tina, acquired full ownership back in 2020 after financial trouble with Sequential Brands Group Inc. put the brand in financial and reputational jeopardy) and valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes. Its offerings include everything from footwear to accessories, clothing, activewear, and bridal-specific pieces.

Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty is Rihanna's much-loved clothing label, which primarily focuses on undergarments. Inclusivity and confidence are the brand’s pillars, and it doesn’t disappoint. From everyday staples to sexy lingerie, sleepwear, and sportswear, there’s something for everyone in this celebrity clothing line, with sizes that range from XS to 4X.

LC Lauren Conrad

You might recognize Lauren Conrad from MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, but “the girl who didn't go to Paris” has surely redeemed herself in the fashion world. The Teen Vogue alumn stepped away from the reality tv spotlight in 2009 to pursue a career in design, and her clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad in partnership with Kohl’s, debuted the same year.

Guest In Residence

After years of modeling for and collaborating with established brands, model Gigi Hadid took matters into her own hands and created Guest In Residence, a fashion label dedicated to producing quality cashmere pieces that can be passed down through generations. The brand is direct-to-consumer and its offerings range from sweatshirts to cardigans, tops, bottoms, and underwear priced from $95 to $745.

“The genesis of Guest In Residence is to honor past heirlooms and give life to new ones spanning generations. [My favorite hand-me-downs are the] second-hand cashmere sweaters that were handed down by my parents when I moved to New York,” Hadid previously told InStyle. “I still have these pieces in my closet as they are portable, cozy keepsakes for me while on the road. My ultimate goal is to inspire people to invest in quality heirloom pieces that can be passed down to loved ones.”



Ivy Park

Beyonce’s activewear line, Ivy Park, originated as a collaboration with TopShop owner Philip Green back in 2016. In 2019, Bey had taken full ownership of the brand and re-released the label in partnership with Adidas. The sporty label sells pretty much everything you’d expect from an activewear collection — sneakers, hoodies, sports bras, and sweats — but it also offers pieces for the fashion-forward athletes and sporty street styles, like the unisex Organza Jacket, Aop Camo Ruched Jumpsuit, Twill Suit, and, our personal favorite, the red latex opera gloves.



SKIMS

It should come as no surprise that the queen of shapewear, Kim Kardashian, launched a shapewear brand in 2019. In just four years, SKIMS was valued at $3 billion, and its offerings run the gamut in the shapewear, underwear, swim, and lounge categories.

Good American

Before there was SKIMS, the youngest Kardashian sister launched Good American, which was built on body positivity and equal representation of different shapes and sizes. Khloe’s label carries sizes XS to 5XL and offers shoppers pieces that are both stylish and comfortable. It’s best known for its denim (but this writer is partial to its Better Than Leather collection herself), and also carries outerwear, shoes, and swim.



LITA by Ciara

LITA by Ciara lives under the parent company The House of LR&C, an inclusive fashion house co-founded by the performer, her NFL quarterback husband, Russel Wilson, and former Lululemon Athletica CEO, Christine Day. LITA is an acronym for “Love Is The Answer.” The label is described as an elevated essentials brand and offers shoppers a mix of contemporary and vintage-inspired clothing.



Victoria Beckham

As much as we loved her as Posh Spice throughout her stint as a pop star in the 90s, Victoria Beckham’s true calling was fashion. In 2008, she launched her womenswear line, and the namesake label has since become a fashion house of its own right. The now-Creative Director designs everything from ready-to-wear to accessories, bags, shapewear, and activewear. The pieces are pricey, yes, but always posh.

Draper James

Reese Witherspoon has to be one of the busiest stars in all of Hollywood. Between acting, producing, directing, founding a book club, and parenting three kids, our guess is as good as yours for how she also finds the time to design a clothing line. Draper James is an ode to the multihyphenate's Southern roots and affectionately named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. Its designs have a contemporary, Southern charm, and range from dresses to jackets, sportswear, swim, and everything in between.

Kittenish

Country singer, Jessie James Decker co-founded Kittenish with her husband, Eric Decker, back in 2014. The celebrity clothing line is a casual clothing label that’s affordably priced and a one-stop shop for closet essentials and trendy items, alike. New arrivals drop regularly, and the collections always feature fun and colorful pieces to add to your wardrobe.

SJP Collection

In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker and George Malkmus co-founded a footwear and accessories brand, the SJP Collection, back in 2014 — ten years after the Sex and the City series came to a close. The label’s top three pillars are as follows: “delivering quality products, using color and sparkle as a neutral, and giving the single sole a new heartbeat.” Today, the company sells shoes, accessories, lifestyle gifts like stationary and candles, and fragrances. Plus, it's worth noting Parker herself often pops up at her NYC-based brick-and-mortar, fitting customers for heels and even vacuuming the shop.



CALIA

You may know Carrie Underwood for her country hits, but did you also know that the singer-songwriter is also an advocate for mental health and a fitness enthusiast? The Cry Pretty performer’s celebrity clothing line, CALIA, is an activewear collection, featuring pieces that are supportive of high to low-intensity training styles. The clothing is designed with sweat-wicking materials, as well as UPF and antimicrobial technologies so that no matter what your sporty fashion staples are (i.e. leggings, sweats, t-shirts, or jackets), you can train comfortably and at your highest performance.

S by Serena

Serena Williams has style on and off the tennis court. Her namesake label S by Serenais described as a “modern fashion brand” that is “on brand (but never trendy),” smart, sexy, sophisticated, and always inclusive. The brand caters to men, women, and even kids, with pieces that range from dresses (so many dresses) to tops, bottoms, bodysuits, and accessories.