7 Celebrity Casual Outfits to Copy Tomorrow

Stars, they’re just like us. They run errands in yoga pants, get comfy in oversized outerwear, and spend their downtime in designer jumpsuits. Okay, maybe they’re not just like us regular folks, but there’s still a ton of surprisingly replicable goodness to be found in celebrity casual outfits. Even if you’re not doing a press junket in New York City or hitting up the most exclusive fitness class in Los Angeles, the aesthetics, style choices, and vibes of these seven celebrity casual outfits will definitely be at home in your wardrobe.

Thanks to having stylists who can break down the latest trends right as they come off the runway, celebrities tend to be ahead of the curve when it comes to style, even if they’re wearing yoga pants. By channeling celebrity casual ‘fit energy, including these five looks below, you can elevate your favorite basic separates. Seriously, it’s so easy.

Preppy Athleisure

Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski’s preppy athleisure ‘fit worn on the streets of NYC is the perfect blend of structured and laid-back. Try tapping into your inner Upper East Sider by pairing a neutral tennis skirt and sneakers with a brightly colored baseball cap.

A Denim Jumpsuit

Getty Images

Jumpsuits stay serving. There’s no other single piece of clothing that says so much while requiring so little effort as Julianne Hough showed off during New York Fashion Week. To channel Hough’s effortless vibe and keep your look from veering too formal, opt for a denim jumpsuit that plays with wash. A rolling ombré, faded, or distressed vibe is utterly chill.

Oversized Jackets

Getty Images

Olivia Wilde showed the world she can deliver high-fashion moments while promoting Don’t Worry, Darling, but she also keeps her casual outfits on point. Her oversized denim jacket adds a layer of vintage cool-girl energy to her standard sports bra and leggings workout ensemble. Next time you’re headed to the gym, do as Wilde does and swap out athleisure outerwear for something truly casual.

Socks And Slides

Getty Images

You might think the inspo from Hailey Bieber’s casual outfit would be her bomber jacket and short shorts, but this look is truly all about the footwear. Pairing crew socks with loafer-inspired slides is one way to breathe fresh life into your standard “bike shorts and a hoodie” for running errands outfit.

Add a Blazer

Getty Images

Katie Holmes is experiencing a bit of a style renaissance and her blazer game is strong. Tossing on a blazer, especially one that’s a bit bulky or menswear-inspired, over a ‘fit like Holmes’ leather skirt and sweater can bring a chill vibe to an otherwise slightly formal look. That said, it can also level up a more basic outfit like wide-leg jeans and a sweater.

Cropped Cowls

Getty Images

If you like living in yoga pants, you can still elevate your vibe to celebrity levels like Jennifer Lopez recently did. Instead of your standard crop top, reach for a sweater that plays with volume and shape at the neckline. Cowl necks like the one J.Lo wore are a great option because they don’t lean too far towards dressing up while still keeping a casual outfit from looking too dressed down.



Jeans and a Tee

Getty Images

This timeless combination remains a celebrity go-to for a reason. It's easy to throw on in a pinch and there's plenty of opportunity to spice it up with little extras. For instance, while attending a NASCAR event in LA, Kelly Rowland chose to give her graphic tee an edgy twist with a sleek leather jacket, then layered on a pendant necklace to complete the casual look. You can also take your pick when it comes to footwear, because while sneakers might seem like the obvious option, combat boots will work just as well.