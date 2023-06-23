5 Celebrity-Loved Amazon Beauty Essentials on Sale, Including Olivia Culpo's Now-$9 Body Highlighter

If you’re ever wondering what products celebrities swear by, there’s an easy but little-known place to look: Amazon Live. Here, your favorite stars join the retailer to share the everyday staples they can’t live without, tapping everyone from Miranda Kerr to Olivia Culpo. And ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day event, some of those celebrity-loved essentials are already on sale, including “gentle on the skin” makeup wipes and a supermodel-approved light therapy facial tool.

5 Celebrity-Approved Beauty Essentials to Shop From Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals

Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes

Kate Bosworth shared that she relies on facial wipes to keep her skin fresh during long flights. “It’s so helpful to have makeup remover facial wipes [in flight],” she shared in an Amazon Live, adding that she loves Honest Beauty’s for her “very, very sensitive skin” because they’re “gentle.” And shoppers say they remove makeup in “one wipe” without causing breakouts.



Firstfly Olauty Liquid Illuminator

Olivia Culpo said she “loves a body luminizer” and that Firstfly’s offers “really good results.” The now-$9 body highlighter is available in seven shimmering shades and offers a dose of nourishment on top of shine, formulated with vitamin E, aloe vera, and jojoba oil. One shopper who wrote that it gave them an “awesome glow” raved that the luminizer is “great for dry and…maturing skin.” Another person called it a “must have for [the] summer months,” writing that their “skin looks fabulous when the sun hits it.”



Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick

Supermodel Miranda Kerr listed TIGI’s best-selling Wax Stick as part of her spring beauty haul. The stick is designed to help perfect slicked-back styles, a hair trend that’s still going strong. The wax stick provides hold while also giving a dose of conditioning thanks to its castor oil-packed formula. Shoppers call it the “secret to effortlessly cool hair,” with one person writing that it kept their baby hairs in place for six hours.



Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder

Another Bosworth travel essential is Feryes’ makeup brush holder, which is currently 30 percent off. The silicone travel case can hold two large makeup brushes or up to eight small ones. Shoppers say it “fits [their] make-up brushes and thin-shaped makeup items” like eyeliners and concealers and keeps their brushes “organized and clean.”



Newkey LED Face Mask Light Therapy

Kerr listed Newkey’s LED Face Mask as one of the items she’s buying right now — and while it’s just over 20 percent off, we’re looking to grab it, too. This features seven different LED light settings — a skincare method our beauty editors swear by — all designed to treat different skin concerns, from dark spots and acne to signs of aging. One shopper said they saw a difference in their acne in just one week of using this light therapy mask, while another shopper wrote that their “skin is tighter and brighter” and “wrinkles are less noticeable.”



