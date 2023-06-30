Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon

Celebrities love wearing naked shoes. From clear heels to itty-bitty sandals to barely there flip-flops, it’s obvious: Less is more. Now, there’s a new naked shoe in town, and you’re going to see it everywhere this season.

Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen are a few of the first trend-setting celebs spearheading the see-through shoe movement; J.Lo stepped out in a pair of Christian Louboutin mesh flats, while Teigen took to Instagram to show off her fishnet sandals from The Row. Lopez and Teigen wore their sandals of choice at a time when mesh shoes are on the rise; designers including Sandy Liang, Alaïa (whose viral flats are out of stock across the web), Bottega Veneta, and Dear Frances have all released their own versions.

There’s something a little chaotic (yet sexy) about see-through shoes; your feet are on display, just like any other sandal, but instead through a lingerie-like layer. While designer mesh shoes can cost hundreds (or even thousands), you can shop the look starting at $9 at Amazon.

Mesh and Fishnet Flats, Slippers, and Sandals:

The cheapest, easiest, and most nostalgic way to get the look is with a good ol’ pair of sequin mesh slippers. If you grew up in the ‘90s, you probably owned a pair (or five) of these plastic slippers. Clearly way ahead of their time, the mesh shoes go for as low as $9 at Amazon, and shoppers say they’re “just like [they] remembered.”



Amazon

Now, if you want to be a little more on-the-nose, Nine West’s slingback ballet flats are a near-perfect match to Teigen’s look. (I’m actually surprised they’re not sold out yet.) The fishnet flats are available in black, beige, and light purple, and come in sizes 5 to 11. You can snag select sizes on sale, starting at $61.



Amazon

Lopez’s sheer flats are a little harder to nail down — not only are similar styles in high demand and selling out quickly, but most of them come from designer brands and cost upwards of $300. If you’re not afraid of a little bling, Steve Madden’s rhinestone flats are currently on sale at Nordstrom for $48. Alternatively, Reformation’s Wesley Flats are a nearly identical mule style and clock in at $268, which is slightly (emphasis on slightly) more affordable — at least compared to other designer brand mesh shoes available right now.

Nordstrom

Reformation

All of that to say, don’t be surprised when you start seeing all your favorite stars and fashion friends wearing see-through shoes this summer. Grab a pair of your own fishnet sandals or mesh flats while you still can.

