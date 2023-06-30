Fashion Shoes Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon There’s a new naked shoe in town. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: The Mega Agency, chrissyteigen/Instagram Celebrities love wearing naked shoes. From clear heels to itty-bitty sandals to barely there flip-flops, it’s obvious: Less is more. Now, there’s a new naked shoe in town, and you’re going to see it everywhere this season. Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen are a few of the first trend-setting celebs spearheading the see-through shoe movement; J.Lo stepped out in a pair of Christian Louboutin mesh flats, while Teigen took to Instagram to show off her fishnet sandals from The Row. Lopez and Teigen wore their sandals of choice at a time when mesh shoes are on the rise; designers including Sandy Liang, Alaïa (whose viral flats are out of stock across the web), Bottega Veneta, and Dear Frances have all released their own versions. chrissyteigen/Instagram There’s something a little chaotic (yet sexy) about see-through shoes; your feet are on display, just like any other sandal, but instead through a lingerie-like layer. While designer mesh shoes can cost hundreds (or even thousands), you can shop the look starting at $9 at Amazon. Mesh and Fishnet Flats, Slippers, and Sandals: Wireless Wonderz Sequin Mesh Slippers, $9–$12; amazon.com Feversole Pointed Toe Mules, $33; amazon.com Veroders Mesh Slip-On Mules, $37; amazon.com The Drop Pattie Block-Heeled Mule Sandal, $50; amazon.com Steve Madden Rhinestone Mesh Flats, $48 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com Richealnana Square Toe Mesh Lace Up Heels, $50; amazon.com Nine West Brandip Ballet Flat, $61–$80 (Originally $90); amazon.com Vivaia Square-Toe V-Cut Mesh Flats, $97; vivaia.com Margaux Wovens Flats, $245; margauxny.com Reformation Wesley Flat, $268; thereformation.com The cheapest, easiest, and most nostalgic way to get the look is with a good ol’ pair of sequin mesh slippers. If you grew up in the ‘90s, you probably owned a pair (or five) of these plastic slippers. Clearly way ahead of their time, the mesh shoes go for as low as $9 at Amazon, and shoppers say they’re “just like [they] remembered.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 Now, if you want to be a little more on-the-nose, Nine West’s slingback ballet flats are a near-perfect match to Teigen’s look. (I’m actually surprised they’re not sold out yet.) The fishnet flats are available in black, beige, and light purple, and come in sizes 5 to 11. You can snag select sizes on sale, starting at $61. Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $61 Lopez’s sheer flats are a little harder to nail down — not only are similar styles in high demand and selling out quickly, but most of them come from designer brands and cost upwards of $300. If you’re not afraid of a little bling, Steve Madden’s rhinestone flats are currently on sale at Nordstrom for $48. Alternatively, Reformation’s Wesley Flats are a nearly identical mule style and clock in at $268, which is slightly (emphasis on slightly) more affordable — at least compared to other designer brand mesh shoes available right now. Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 $48 Reformation Buy on Reformation $268 All of that to say, don’t be surprised when you start seeing all your favorite stars and fashion friends wearing see-through shoes this summer. Grab a pair of your own fishnet sandals or mesh flats while you still can. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50 I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Shopping These 31 Deals for Up to 62% Off in Nordstrom’s Fourth of July Sale Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9