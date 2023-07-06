So This Is the Breezy One-and-Done Outfit Celebs Wear Like Clockwork This Time of Year

I’ve been getting dressed for 29 years (okay, save for a few years when my mom picked my outfits because I was too small), but even with nearly three decades of “fashion” experience, I somehow still forget how to get dressed in the summer. It’s like I lose all semblance of what an outfit is because, well, I don’t want to wear anything. I blame the heat! I blame the humidity! I blame the nearly unbearable New York City subway platforms! I don’t want to sound like a complainer, but the summer months in the city can get bad — and the only way to make it through is to wear the right pieces.

Good thing I can always turn to my roster of celebrities — especially those who live in NYC and thus experience the same heat and humidity as I do come June, July, and August — who remind me exactly what I can and should be wearing to beat the heat. (Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence are a few of my favorites to nail the look.) Sure, everyone has their own summer style, but there’s one common denominator among the stars I turn to: flowy, airy, loose-fitting maxi dresses. And the best part? So many styles are on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Maxi dresses have been around forever, but that certainly doesn’t make them any less special or noteworthy. They’re a trusty summer staple that returns like clockwork this time of year, and that, in and of itself, already makes them worthy of all the attention they're about to get. And while I forgot about them for a hot second, I’d be remiss to mention that they’ve saved me from many close outfit meltdowns. In fact, on my recent Italian getaway where the heat and humidity reached unbearable highs, my maxis and pleated skirts kept me sane (and comfy, cool, and stylish, too).

Amazon

Amazon

Maxi dresses are incredibly easy to wear, which is part of their appeal. All you have to do is throw one and go — you look put together and stylish with virtually zero effort. Of course, if you want to amp it up a bit, you can play around with accessories. My go-to styling trick is wearing maxi dresses with crisp white sneakers; there’s just something about the juxtaposition of the easygoing, sporty-leaning shoe with a more feminine, flowy dress that I love.

Looks aside, this combo is also incredibly comfy and highly convenient for whatever the day throws your way. And, I don’t need to say this, but I will: We can never know for certain where we’ll end up, which is why you need an outfit that’ll take you everywhere with ease.

No wonder so many stars regularly wear the staple, especially come summer. Shop some on-sale maxi dress styles from Amazon to recreate the winning summer outfit formula.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon