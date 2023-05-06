11 Celebrities and Notable Guests Who Attended King Charles's Coronation

Some of the biggest moments from King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Saturday were on our royal bingo card. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte wearing adorable mother-daughter matching moment? Definitely on our wish list. Prince Harry absent from the traditional balcony family photo? Sadly, also predictable. Slightly less expected, however, was Prince Louis stepping into the spotlight with his amusing faces and charming royal wave. But it was the celebrities and notable guests that truly stole the show on the fashion front, dripping in fasteners and their Saturday best.

As expected, crowned heads of Europe and political leaders from across the globe were spotted filing into Westminster Abbey on Saturday for King Charles's big day, as well as the hundreds of community and charity representatives acknowledged for their work and service with an invitation. And you can't overlook the who's who of famous faces from the entertainment world who witnessed the historic moment up close.

This time around, the crowd included Emma Thompson, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Dr. Jill Biden, and Ant and Dec. Scroll down below to see the celebrities and notable guests who attended King Charles III's Coronation.