11 Celebrities and Notable Guests Who Attended King Charles's Coronation

Some of the biggest moments from King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday were on our royal bingo card. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte wearing adorable mother-daughter matching moment? Definitely on our wish list. Prince Harry absent from the traditional balcony family photo? Sadly, also predictable. Slightly less expected, however, was Prince Louis stepping into the spotlight with his amusing faces and charming royal wave. But it was the celebrities and notable guests that truly stole the show on the fashion front, dripping in fasteners and their Saturday best. As expected, crowned heads of Europe and political leaders from across the globe were spotted filing into Westminster Abbey on Saturday for King Charles's big day, as well as the hundreds of community and charity representatives acknowledged for their work and service with an invitation. And you can't overlook the who's who of famous faces from the entertainment world who witnessed the historic moment up close. This time around, the crowd included Emma Thompson, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Dr. Jill Biden, and Ant and Dec. Scroll down below to see the celebrities and notable guests who attended King Charles III's Coronation. The Most Unexpected Royal Moments at King Charles's Coronation 01 of 10 Emma Thompson Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images Dame Emma Thompson showed up to the coronation wearing a fittingly English rose-covered coat and a good attitude. 02 of 10 Prince Harry Getty Prince Harry arrived with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to the coronation on Saturday while his family stayed at home in California. 03 of 10 Katy Perry Getty Katy Perry, who is headlining King Charles's coronation concert and became the event's biggest meme, wore a dramatic hat and matching lavender suit by Vivienne Westwood. 04 of 10 Lionel Richie Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Lionel Richie, who is performing at the coronation concert on Sunday, also attended King Charles III's coronation ceremony. 05 of 10 Dr. Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images The First Lady represented the White House at the coronation, attending the royal event with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The duo wore complementary blue and yellow outfits in support of the Ukranian flag. 06 of 10 Princess Beatrice Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Beatrice, King Charles III's niece, showed up to the coronation in a jewel-toned magenta dress with puffed sleeves and a matching belt from British brand Beulah London. 07 of 10 Pippa Middleton Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images Pippa Middleton showed support for her sister, the Princess of Wales, at the coronation wearing a buttery yellow ensemble that included a chic fascinator and nude pumps. 08 of 10 Princess Eugenie Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images A pregnant Princess Eugenie arrived at the coronation wearing a navy blue dress by Fendi and a long matching coat. 09 of 10 Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly Trevor Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images British television hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attending the coronation, thanks to their involvement in King Charles III's charity, The Prince's Trust. 10 of 10 Dame Joanna Lumley JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Dame Joanna Lumley looked absolutely fabulous at King Charles's coronation in a navy-and-white look that featured an oversized collar and matching white gloves.