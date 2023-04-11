Eva Mendes and Cara Delevingne Use the DIY Facial Kit That Leaves Skin "Tighter and Brighter," Shoppers Say

It has 10,000+ five-star reviews.

Published on April 11, 2023 @ 07:00AM

There are very few beauty products with a list of celebrity fans so long it rivals CVS receipts. One of these is Hanacure’s All-in-One Facial set, which has been used by A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Drew Barrymore, Eva Mendes, and most recently, Cara Delevingne. The actress' makeup artist, Wendy Rowe, recently shared that Hanacure was used to get her ready for the SAG Awards. 

You might not recognize the name Hanacure, but if you’ve been on social media in the last five years, you’ve definitely seen people trying “the facial in a little bottle,” as Eva Mendes previously described it to CNN. The brand’s All-in-One Facial has made the rounds on TikTok and Instagram thanks to the way it makes skin look gray, wrinkly, and Frankenstein-like before it’s washed off to reveal “tighter and brighter” skin, according to nearly 11,000 five-star reviews.

Hanacure The All-In-One Facial Set

Hanacure

Shop now: $110; hanacure.com

The facial set comes with three components — four Octolift ampoules, four Octolift solution packets, and a spatula to mix them together and apply to your face. Leave it on your skin for 15-20 minutes, during which it purportedly lifts, smooths, tones, brightens, and extracts impurities. 

The crux of the formula is of course Hanacure’s Octolift complex. Not only is it responsible for the facial’s visual zombie-like effect, but it also purifies and clears impurities out of the skin. That puts it in optimal condition to receive the formula’s antioxidant-rich, peptide-filled, collagen-boosting benefits. 

One reviewer said that after two months of use, they saw “an improvement in lines and wrinkles around [their] mouth.” Furthermore, their eye lines are “virtually gone,” and the skin around their “lips and nose is plumper.” A 52-year-old shopper said that after losing 25 pounds quickly, their skin also “lost its volume and elasticity,” but after using the Hanacure Facial Set their “face has started to plump up.” A final highlight of the review section comes from a self-described “facial addict,” who says this “does what a professional facial can do but for way less,” when it comes to getting a glowing complexion.  

Head to Hanacure to shop the All-in-One Facial Set that celebrities and shoppers can’t seem to get enough of.

