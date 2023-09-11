All the Celebrities in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

From Jennifer Lopez to Camila Mendes, this season is packed with great looks and even better star sightings.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 @ 12:01PM
Jennifer Lopez at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show
Photo:

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

While the main event at Fashion Week is what happens on the runway, there's no doubt that just as many of the flashbulbs are focused on who happens to be sitting in the front row. That's where the celebs sit pretty, getting snapped as they take in the latest and greatest from the bevy of labels and designers that choose the Big Apple as the backdrop for their latest collections.

For years now, Fashion Week has offered up a lens into the zeitgeist. Think of those storied Hérvé Léger shows, which had pretty much every It girl ever sitting front and center, or the lineup of indie-approved besties that Marc Jacobs invites to his presentations. With another season upon us and even more chances for models, actresses, and musicians to steal the spotlight, scroll on for the best looks from the week, including some can't-miss moments from your favorite names and some new faces that are sure to be seasoned staples next season.

01 of 11

Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour

Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour

 Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez added a chrome Coach bag to her suede shacket and snakeskin boots at the brand's show.

02 of 11

Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes

Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

InStyle cover girl and Coach favorite Camila Mendes joined Outer Banks star Chase Stokes in the front row.

03 of 11

Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio

Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio also joined Mendes at Coach's September 2023 runway show at the New York Public Library.

04 of 11

Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X

Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Chart toppers Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X also took in the latest Coach collection.

05 of 11

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

While there wasn't an actual front row at Kate Spade New York's showing (the brand favors presentations over runways), Christina Ricci arrived with one of the beloved brand's latest designs.

06 of 11

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The High Line set the stage for this season's Kate Spade New York presentation, and Oscar-nominated Stephanie Hsu braved the NYC heatwave to check out the new collection.

07 of 11

Laverne Cox and Quinta Brunson

Laverne Cox and Quinta Brunson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Emmy winners Laverne Cox and Quinta Brunson sat side-by-side in the front row at Christian Siriano. Cox wore a sophisticated black two-piece with massive rosette details, while Brunson opted for a black blazer dress with sculptural fuchsia satin ruffles.

08 of 11

Avril Lavigne, Kesha, and Sia

Avril Lavigne, Kesha, and Sia at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The three queens of pop, aka Avril Lavigne, Kesha, and Sia, all arrived at Christian Siriano's Spring 2024 Ready To Wear show and posed for a picture before taking their respective seats in the front row. Avril and Kesha stayed true to their goth-punk roots in all-black looks, while Sia sported a bubblegum-pink tulle ballgown and a matching wig with her signature face-covering fringe.

09 of 11

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Mother has arrived. Janet Jackson observed the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show in a head-to-toe rust-colored leather look that included a trench coat, bodycon dress, and matching stiletto boots.

10 of 11

Venus Williams

Venus Williams at Prabal Gurung Silver Jumpsuit

Getty Images

Tennis icon Venus Williams attended the Prabal Gurung show on Friday while wearing a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a black belted midsection and a crisscross sweetheart neckline. She finished off the look with some light pink curls.

11 of 11

Blake Lively

Blake Lively at the Michael Kors show in domino park

Blake Lively attended the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show at Domino Park on Monday, sitting front row in head-to-toe gold. She paired her metallic jumpsuit with voluminous blonde curls and neutral makeup.

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo Guts Celebration Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo Just Recreated Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta's Iconic Runway Moment in the Tiniest Miniskirt
Emily Ratajkowski Victoria Secret NYFW
Emily Ratajkowski’s Courtside Attire Included a Tube Sweater Dress and Knee-High Boots
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Got Married
Coco Gauff
Who Is Coco Gauff? 5 Things to Know About the 19-Year-Old Tennis Superstar
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Went Pantless in an Oversized Denim Jacket
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Skipped a Shirt in Favor of Black Leather Pasties
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Wore High-Waisted Underwear and No Bra Beneath Her Sheer Gown at NYFW
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Heatwave Look Included a Tiny Crop Top and a Low-Rise Skirt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Does Cowgirl Style the J.Lo Way at NYFW
Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in Soho
Emily Ratajkowski's Acid Green Lace Dress Is the Only Way to Keep Cool Right Now
Stephanie Hsu Kate Spade Spring 2024 Presentation
Stephanie Hsu Says Michelle Yeoh "Taught" Her "What It Means to Have Fans"
Christina Ricci at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line
Christina Ricci Says Her Son Wants to be a "Male Wednesday"
Christina Aguilera New York Fashion Week 2023 Optical Illusion Dress
Christina Aguilera's Optical Illusion Naked Dress Was a Literal Work of Art
Cardi B Bongos Music Video
Cardi B Wore Three Over-the-Top Headpieces in the "Bongos" Music Video
Julia Fox NYFW Illusion Dress
Julia Fox Paired the Most Chaotic Micro-Minidress With an Even More Chaotic Hairstyle
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Coziest Knit Sweater