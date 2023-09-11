Celebrity All the Celebrities in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week From Jennifer Lopez to Camila Mendes, this season is packed with great looks and even better star sightings. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 11, 2023 @ 12:01PM Photo: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images While the main event at Fashion Week is what happens on the runway, there's no doubt that just as many of the flashbulbs are focused on who happens to be sitting in the front row. That's where the celebs sit pretty, getting snapped as they take in the latest and greatest from the bevy of labels and designers that choose the Big Apple as the backdrop for their latest collections. For years now, Fashion Week has offered up a lens into the zeitgeist. Think of those storied Hérvé Léger shows, which had pretty much every It girl ever sitting front and center, or the lineup of indie-approved besties that Marc Jacobs invites to his presentations. With another season upon us and even more chances for models, actresses, and musicians to steal the spotlight, scroll on for the best looks from the week, including some can't-miss moments from your favorite names and some new faces that are sure to be seasoned staples next season. A Complete Guide to New York Fashion Week 01 of 11 Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez added a chrome Coach bag to her suede shacket and snakeskin boots at the brand's show. 02 of 11 Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images InStyle cover girl and Coach favorite Camila Mendes joined Outer Banks star Chase Stokes in the front row. 03 of 11 Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio also joined Mendes at Coach's September 2023 runway show at the New York Public Library. 04 of 11 Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Chart toppers Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X also took in the latest Coach collection. 05 of 11 Christina Ricci Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images While there wasn't an actual front row at Kate Spade New York's showing (the brand favors presentations over runways), Christina Ricci arrived with one of the beloved brand's latest designs. 06 of 11 Stephanie Hsu Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images The High Line set the stage for this season's Kate Spade New York presentation, and Oscar-nominated Stephanie Hsu braved the NYC heatwave to check out the new collection. 07 of 11 Laverne Cox and Quinta Brunson Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Emmy winners Laverne Cox and Quinta Brunson sat side-by-side in the front row at Christian Siriano. Cox wore a sophisticated black two-piece with massive rosette details, while Brunson opted for a black blazer dress with sculptural fuchsia satin ruffles. 08 of 11 Avril Lavigne, Kesha, and Sia Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images The three queens of pop, aka Avril Lavigne, Kesha, and Sia, all arrived at Christian Siriano's Spring 2024 Ready To Wear show and posed for a picture before taking their respective seats in the front row. Avril and Kesha stayed true to their goth-punk roots in all-black looks, while Sia sported a bubblegum-pink tulle ballgown and a matching wig with her signature face-covering fringe. 09 of 11 Janet Jackson Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Mother has arrived. Janet Jackson observed the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show in a head-to-toe rust-colored leather look that included a trench coat, bodycon dress, and matching stiletto boots. 10 of 11 Venus Williams Getty Images Tennis icon Venus Williams attended the Prabal Gurung show on Friday while wearing a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a black belted midsection and a crisscross sweetheart neckline. She finished off the look with some light pink curls. 11 of 11 Blake Lively Blake Lively attended the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show at Domino Park on Monday, sitting front row in head-to-toe gold. She paired her metallic jumpsuit with voluminous blonde curls and neutral makeup.