All the Celebrities in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

While the main event at Fashion Week is what happens on the runway, there's no doubt that just as many of the flashbulbs are focused on who happens to be sitting in the front row. That's where the celebs sit pretty, getting snapped as they take in the latest and greatest from the bevy of labels and designers that choose the Big Apple as the backdrop for their latest collections.

For years now, Fashion Week has offered up a lens into the zeitgeist. Think of those storied Hérvé Léger shows, which had pretty much every It girl ever sitting front and center, or the lineup of indie-approved besties that Marc Jacobs invites to his presentations. With another season upon us and even more chances for models, actresses, and musicians to steal the spotlight, scroll on for the best looks from the week, including some can't-miss moments from your favorite names and some new faces that are sure to be seasoned staples next season.