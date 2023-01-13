From Drake to Blake Lively, So Many Celebrities Love the Cheesecake Factory

You know you've made it when Drake mentions you in a song. And while the rapper has made certain landmarks in his hometown of Toronto must-visits for fans and, of course, mentioned more than his fair share of female companions, it's his food references that have people loving his softboi persona even more. He name-checks Guy Fieri in "If You're Reading This It's Too Late," lemon-pepper seasoning in "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," and tosses a mention of everyone's favorite chain restaurant, Cheesecake Factory, in his track "Child’s Play."

"Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake? You know I love to go there," he says in the song, which includes a music video co-starring Tyra Banks. And though he also mentions fine dining establishments like The French Laundry in other songs, knowing that he says "this a place for families that drive Camrys and go to Disney" in reference to the Factory proves that even celebrities can't resist the siren song of strange Egyptian decor, a menu that rivals religious tomes, and that famed brown bread. (Drake rubs shoulders with stars like Blake Lively, the Kardashians, and Zendaya as die-hard fans of the chain.)

Getty Images

Read on for an exhaustive list of the superstars you might see the next time you slide into one of the Cheesecake Factory's gilt booths.

Blake Lively

Getty Images

In a whiplash-inducing swerve that fans could not have prepared for, Blake Lively said that date night smelled like Cheesecake Factory. She even went as far as saying that it was the perfect spot for a date, though she mentioned Cheesecake Factory's sister restaurant, Grand Luxe Cafe.

"I would go to New Jersey for Cheesecake Factory and Grand Lux," she told The Cut of a hypothetical date night before proving that she's well versed in the world of cheesecakes, avocado eggrolls, and Sheila's chicken and avocado sandwich. "You don’t know what Grand Lux is? It’s owned by Cheesecake Factory. It’s not fancy in price or menu. There’s just a lot more gold leafing. Cheesecake Factory is great. It should have Michelin stars."

She doesn't mention specifically if that's where she and now-husband Ryan Reynolds had their first date, but with such authority, it'd be safe to assume that they've been there plenty of times.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Another sweet celeb date at the Cheesecake Factory happened when Zendaya shared a Snap about taking her boyfriend Tom Holland to the culinary wonderland.



"When you take your foreign [sic] friend for their first Cheesecake Factory experience," she wrote on top of the photo. It was international diplomacy at its finest.

Kris Jenner

Youtube @kimkardashian

Even though they're more likely to be spotted at Nobu Malibu these days, the Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to the epic menu at the Cheesecake Factory.

Back in 1985, Kris Jenner mentioned the restaurant in her music video for "I Love My Friends." It's not that surprising when you learn that the restaurant is headquartered in Calabasas, California, which is the same stomping grounds as the first family of reality TV.

And that love has continued on with the other members of the family. Kendall has been spotted at the Factory with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons and friends like as Tyler, The Creator. Last summer, when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were still very much connected, he took North West to the chain's location at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Mindy Kaling

The Grove may be beloved by tourists, but the supercenter is also a major Hollywood hangout (even for celebs that aren't Mario Lopez). Mindy Kaling tweeted from the mall's Cheesecake Factory, mentioning mojitos and margaritas — and the famous Grove fountain. She even mentioned the restaurant in her book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, saying that she used to go to every Friday evening as a teenager.



Cardi B

Cardi B also mentioned the restaurant's cocktail offerings, though she had a few thoughts about how the selection could be improved.



Blake Shelton

Another Blake, Blake Shelton, also makes trips to the Cheesecake Factory a family affair. After he and Gwen Stefani had an outing to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens, they stopped at the location in Century City. It was a major moment for the couple, making it the first time that Stefani allowed Shelton to be around her kids in public.



Getty Images

Halle Berry

Another major reveal came from Halle Berry, who was seen at the Cheesecake Factory eating fish and chips while very, very pregnant. At the time, People reported that she left a 50% tip on her bill at the Beverly Hills location.

Britney Spears

After she made headlines for forgetting to pay her tab at the Cheesecake Factory in 2014, Britney Spears went on to post about the restaurant in 2016, saying that she hit the treadmill after a visit. While most people have moved on from that mindset, it's great to see Britney enjoying a Caesar salad and French fries, the official meal of hot girls everywhere.



Steph Curry

Of course, it's not just singers and actors that step into the hallowed halls of the Cheesecake Factory. NBA stars have also gotten in on the action, with NBA all-star and MVP Steph Curry saying that the chain has the best appetizers. They're not only the perfect thing to pre-game a meal, but they're also what the superstar uses to pre-game an actual game.



Shaquille O'Neal and Will Smith

Connecting the dots in a way nobody could have ever imagined, People reported that Shaq and Will Smith had an impromptu meet-up at a Cheesecake Factory in 2011, bridging the celebrity gap in the best way possible. The basketball legend had herb-crusted salmon and Smith signed autographs for lucky diners.

