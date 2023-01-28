Beauty Makeup Face Lips This Supermodel-Founded Tinted Balm Works So Well, It’s Replaced All My Lip Products It even works better than that viral lip mask everyone loves. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 28, 2023 @ 01:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @cayskin Given the perpetually dry state of my skin, I’ve long been on the hunt for the perfect lip balm. In middle school, I could have sworn it was in Eos’ tiny, egg-shaped applicator (my priority was clearly not the hydration), and in college you wouldn’t catch me anywhere without Glossier’s coconut-y Balm Dotcom. And, as recently as this year, Laniege’s celebrity-loved lip mask was my go-to morning and night treatment. Then, I was recently introduced to Cay Skin, supermodel Winnie Harlow’s skin care line, and I now keep one of the brand’s lip balms in my medicine cabinet, makeup bag, and purse. Sephora Shop now: $14; sephora.com Cay Skin’s Isle Lip Balm has everything my dry, fair skin needs: SPF 30 and a formula packed with nourishing, hydrating ingredients. The brand’s signature ingredient is sea moss, which can reduce inflammation and wrinkles while deeply hydrating, along with aloe stem cells and vitamin E, a moisturizing antioxidant. According to Dr. Nicole Hayre, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Cosmetic Dermatology Center in McLean, Virginia, vitamin E “can help to protect our cells from free radical damage," which can result in discoloration and uneven texture. I love a science-based lineup of ingredients, but I love it even more when the formula actually works — and Cay Skin’s doesn’t disappoint. The rich balm, with the help of the angled, easy-to-use applicator, effortlessly glides onto lips, with one swipe, giving an even coat. While some balms can leave a sticky feeling, this one is smooth — more in line with butter than traditional gloss, but still gives plenty of shine, with one shopper describing it as “comfortable and glossy…cushiony [and] moisturizing.” I apply this in the morning as part of my skincare routine — as one shopper notes, this leaves lips “moisturized for hours” — and then again before heading outside thanks to the dosage of SPF. Since using it, I have found that my lips, in spite of cold weather and cranked heaters, are the most nourished they’ve been in months. While the classic clear, which has a sweet vanilla smell I’m obsessed with, is my go-to for daily wear, it’s also available in rose and berry tints. On my skintone, rose — which is a subtle, nude-ish pink — offers just the right amount of color and shine, meaning I can skip both lipstick and gloss in favor of this one product. And the berry is a darker, more purple-y red that I reach for when I want a pop of color. Sephora Shop now: $14; sephora.com I have to give credit where credit is due, and Winnie, the Isle Lip Balm is it. Grab one of the supermodel’s SPF-packed lip treatments from Sephora, where all three shades are available for just $14. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Strangers Stopped to Ask Me If I'd Had Lash Extensions After Using This Under-the-Radar Growth Serum Emma Roberts Claims This Editor-Loved Brand Makes “the Perfect” Mascara I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them