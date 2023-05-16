Catherine Zeta-Jones Matched the Red Carpet in a Plunging Fiery Gown and Cape

It's that time of year again: the Cannes Film Festival is here.

Published on May 16, 2023 @ 03:00PM
Some people accessorize with dozens of diamonds, others with designer handbags. But Catherine Zeta-Jones shut down the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet with the most wholesome accessories on her arm: her husband Michael Douglas and their daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

When her sweet family wasn't stealing the spotlight, CZJ had her main character moment in a striking fuchsia and red chiffon Elie Saab Couture gown with a plunging neckline and and flowing cape that skimmed the ground at a screening of Jeanne du Barry. The midsection of the dress featured a wide belt detail and a pleated A-line skirt. Silver shimmery twist-up platforms from Sarah Flint peeked out from under the head-turning look.

For her real accessories, Zeta-Jones added pink and ruby chandelier earrings, a matching ring, and a diamond bangle. The Wednesday star traded in her jet-black hair for caramel curls that were styled in a middle part. Her bold eyeshadow coordinated with the dress, and she finished off her glam with a mauve lip.

Catherine's longtime husband Douglas was dapper in a black tuxedo, bow tie, and crisp white button up. Their daughter Carys looked ethereal in a white lace gown adorned floral appliqués and side cutouts.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, and Carys Zeta Douglas 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Their 20-year-old daughter Carys seems to have caught the performance bug from her actor parents. Back in March, proud mom Zeta-Jones gave her fans a glimpse at Carys's collegiate production of Spring Awakening, in which she played Wendla.

"Tonight is my daughter, Carys’ last performance as Wendla in ‘Spring Awakening’ at college," she captioned the Instagram post. "She was just breathtaking. Congrats to the directors and the cast and crew.♥️"

