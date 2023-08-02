Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Easy, Breezy Plunging Gown Had the Highest Slit

The only thing spicier? Her date night in Portofino with Michael Douglas.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 11:56AM
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones. Photo:

Backgrid

We all know that Catherine Zeta-Jones's wardrobe is chock-full of Very Good Dresses (hi, sequined minidresses and plunging sheer gowns), but her latest look, which took a basic sundress to sexy new heights, may just be her best one yet.

On Tuesday night, the actress was photographed sporting summer's one-and-done outfit formula alongside Michael Douglas during a date night in Portofino. Ushering in easy, breezy vibes on the Italian coast, CZJ slipped into a flowing blue-and-white patterned gown that featured a deep plunging neckline, flared kimono sleeves, and a sexy revealing front slit. The dramatic, whimsical skirt skimmed the actress's ankles, and she rounded out the look with white Chanel platform heels, a smattering of bangles, gold hoops, oversized sunglasses, and a white clutch.

Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones.

Backgrid

Beauty-wise, she paired her glowing complexion with minimal makeup and styled her dark brunette hair down with a middle part before later throwing it up in a messy bun.

Douglas, no stranger to letting CZJ take the lead, complemented his wife's outfit in a light blue button-down, cream linen pants, brown loafers, and a wristwatch.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Purple Dress and Michael Douglas Portofino 2023

Getty Images

CZJ and Douglas’s outing came shortly after they shared yet another romantic evening in Portofino, where the Wednesday star slipped into a look we've seen before: Jessica Simpson's revenge dress from VH1's Big In '05 Awards ceremony. For the date night, she wore a plunging purple, floor-sweeping gown embellished with pink, teal, and violet sequins. The dress's drop waist highlighted her midsection with a ruched cheetah-print band, while the maxiskirt featured the exact pattern from the bodice. She styled the look with statement earrings, oversized sunglasses, and a white leather clutch.

Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones Red Dress 2021 Emmy Awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Wore Jessica Simpson's Iconic Revenge Dress From 2005
Catherine Zeta-Jones 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Catherine Zeta-Jones Matched the Red Carpet in a Plunging Fiery Gown and Cape
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones "National Treasure: Edge Of History" premiere
The Neckline of Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Sheer Cut-Out Jumpsuit Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button
Ariana Madix wears a revenge dress on the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion
A Brief History of the Revenge Dress
Dakota Johnson Street Style
Dakota Johnson's Most Enviable Street Style Looks
Blake Lively's Most Next-Level Street Style Looks
Blake Lively's 11 Most Next-Level Street Style Looks
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's Baby Blue Chiffon Dress and '60s-Inspired Fringe Is Giving Cinderella
Two women wear wear cute vacation outfits.
These 15 Pieces Are All You Need to Pack for Cute Vacation Outfits
Amal Clooney in a light gray tweed skirt suit
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Had the Most Glamorous Date Night in France
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala
Olivia Palermo in a denim maxi skirt and shirt with tapered sleeves
Olivia Palermo's 65 Best Outfits Ever
SZA and Maren Morris
The 42 Most Naked Dresses of All Time
Kendall Jenner in a black velvet blazer and white tee
Kendall Jenner's Best Outfits Throughout the Years
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks