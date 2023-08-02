Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Easy, Breezy Plunging Gown Had the Highest Slit

We all know that Catherine Zeta-Jones's wardrobe is chock-full of Very Good Dresses (hi, sequined minidresses and plunging sheer gowns), but her latest look, which took a basic sundress to sexy new heights, may just be her best one yet.

On Tuesday night, the actress was photographed sporting summer's one-and-done outfit formula alongside Michael Douglas during a date night in Portofino. Ushering in easy, breezy vibes on the Italian coast, CZJ slipped into a flowing blue-and-white patterned gown that featured a deep plunging neckline, flared kimono sleeves, and a sexy revealing front slit. The dramatic, whimsical skirt skimmed the actress's ankles, and she rounded out the look with white Chanel platform heels, a smattering of bangles, gold hoops, oversized sunglasses, and a white clutch.

Catherine Zeta Jones. Backgrid

Beauty-wise, she paired her glowing complexion with minimal makeup and styled her dark brunette hair down with a middle part before later throwing it up in a messy bun.

Douglas, no stranger to letting CZJ take the lead, complemented his wife's outfit in a light blue button-down, cream linen pants, brown loafers, and a wristwatch.

Getty Images

CZJ and Douglas’s outing came shortly after they shared yet another romantic evening in Portofino, where the Wednesday star slipped into a look we've seen before: Jessica Simpson's revenge dress from VH1's Big In '05 Awards ceremony. For the date night, she wore a plunging purple, floor-sweeping gown embellished with pink, teal, and violet sequins. The dress's drop waist highlighted her midsection with a ruched cheetah-print band, while the maxiskirt featured the exact pattern from the bodice. She styled the look with statement earrings, oversized sunglasses, and a white leather clutch.