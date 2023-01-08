Catherine Zeta-Jones Channeled Morticia Addams in a Plunging Jumpsuit with Sheer Cutouts

Hot off the news that Wednesday, The Addams Family spin-off series on Netflix, got renewed for a second season, Catherine Zeta-Jones seemingly celebrated the announcement with the ultimate ode to her famous character, Morticia Addams.



Over the weekend, the actress channeled a sultry version of the gothic goddess on Instagram. In a snapshot shared to her grid, CZJ wished her fans a happy Saturday while dressed in a plunging black lace jumpsuit with see-through sleeves and sheer cutouts all over. She paired her lounge-around lingerie with large gold hoops and a goth-glam beauty look consisting of a deep pink lip, smoky eyes, and her dark brunette hair styled in tousled waves.

"I just woke up like this and realized it’s the weekend 😂 I am going back to bed 😴," she captioned the glamorous photo, adding: "Happy Saturday 😘."

Just a day earlier, Zeta-Jones revealed that Wednesday is returning for another season with a video showing clips from season 1, as well as fan reactions to the show, writing: "So there you have it!!!! The best news! I mean the bestest best news. WEDNESDAY!!!!!! P.S. Wednesday nearly smiled…it’s that good."

The show's creators and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar made the official announcement while speaking with Tudum. “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," said Gough and Millar. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”