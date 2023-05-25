Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Had the Most Glamorous Date Night in France

This year's Cannes Film Festival is proving to be about so much more than just the movies on the silver screen. In addition to arriving at the fest and making the red carpet a family affair by bringing along her husband, Michael Douglas, and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, superstar Catherine Zeta-Jones is using the French getaway for some quality time, too. CZJ and her dashing husband had an elegant and very glamorous date night in the city by the sea, and for anyone stumped when it comes to wining and dining their S.O., consider this the blueprint for a Hollywood-approved night out.

Zeta-Jones wore a plunging, sequined minidress with long sleeves for the night, which included attending the unveiling of the brand-new Aston Martin DB12 at the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, just a quick half-hour jaunt from the main event in Cannes. Douglas wore a tailored suit for the occasion, which also included photo ops with the Mediterranean as a backdrop. Expensive cars and sweeping European vistas? It doesn't get any better than that. Well, it does if you're Michael Douglas, because he was honored this year with the prestigious Palme d’Or, putting him in good company. People notes that Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster have also received the distinction.



Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images

"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," Zeta-Jones told People. In addition to daughter Carys, the couple shares a 23-year-old son, Dylan. Douglas also has a 44-year-old son, Cameron, from a previous relationship. "I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great."

While she was promoting her Netflix series, Wednesday, Zeta-Jones called her life as a mom and an actress "blessed."

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," Zeta-Jones said. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."